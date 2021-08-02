After 13 years, TRU Cafe plans to close in two weeks

KEARNEY — TRU Cafe has announced it will be permanently closing on Friday.

When Bert and Marc Loescher opened the restaurant at 2100 Central Ave. 13 years ago, they introduced diners to a menu with international flare spiced with local and regional entertainment in the evenings.

TRU Cafe also was the first in Downtown Kearney: The Bricks to feature fresh air dining on the sidewalk outside the establishment.

“We have decided that we will be ending the chapter on TRU and will be starting a new chapter in our lives. We truly appreciate our loyal customers that have supported us the last 13 years,” said the announcement on Facebook.

Marc Loescher, who was working Monday afternoon in the restaurant, declined to elaborate on the announcement or future plans. He said commenting might jeopardize plans for a sale.

The Facebook announcement said: “Look for a closing sale to begin shortly after closure.

The announcement said the adjoining EVO Salon (along with our hyaluronic line, CBD and vitamins) and Antiques & Castaways will be relocating.