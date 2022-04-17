After 12 years Ron Dubas perseveres to write romance novel; signing in Elwood

ELWOOD — In 2006, Ron Dubas found himself with extra time on his hands when his wife, newly elected to the state Legislature, ended up spending a great deal of time in Lincoln.

“My wife was gone somewhere around 70 to 75 percent of the year for eight years,” Dubas said in an interview from his farm outside of Fullerton in central Nebraska. “One winter night during the second year, I sat down and wrote four or five different ideas for chapters of a novel. I worked for four years during the winter on the novel. I’d carry a small pocket notebook with me during the day for four years. I wrote down thoughts as they came to my mind.”

During the day, Dubas worked as a farmer/rancher. In the evenings, sometimes sitting up until midnight, he wrote dialogue and scenes in longhand using a pencil and a pad of paper.

“I worked on it for four or five years, very steady, and then I put it away for another four years,” he said. “I put it upstairs in a desk drawer and I thought, ‘Aw, this isn’t very good,’ so I put it away — but I kept thinking about it.”

He ended up rewriting the story seven times.

“Now when I look back, I’m sure the very first time and probably the second time, they were very elementary attempts,” Dubas said. “Every time I worked on it, it got more emotional and more spiritual. I realize that now. Each time I rewrote it, I improved it.”

After 12 years, Dubas can finally call himself a published novelist with the publication of his book, “Wildflowers Beyond the Road.”

Dubas will talk about his book and sign copies during an event from 5-7 p.m. April 22 at the Elwood Public Library in Elwood. Refreshments will be provided. Admission to the event is free.

Dubas’ publishing journey involved many fits and starts. He picked up the story after talking to a friend with a literary background in Fullerton.

“After nine years, I asked a local editor to take a look at it,” he said of his novel. “I thought she would be a good one to read it because she wrote a couple books about history in the area, so I gave it to her to read.”

Three months went by before she got a chance to read Dubas’ manuscript.

“She read it and finally got back to me,” he said. “She said to me, ‘Oh, my God, Ron. Keep working on this.’ She really gave me encouragement.”

Shortly after that, Dubas began working with Lauren Bonk, a writer and editor living in Kearney.

“We worked on the book and had a lot of telephone conversations,” Dubas said. “I met her in Kearney at least 10 times. We would go over and over the book. A long time ago I heard that most novels are rewritten 12 times. That’s exactly what we did; about 12 rough drafts.”

“Wildflowers Beyond the Road” takes place in rural Nebraska. The romance novel follows J.P., a farmer struggling through a five-year drought that tested his faith, dimmed his dreams and broke his marriage. Instead of continuing to farm, J.P. takes a job in town as a mechanic where he meets Leah, the bookkeeper at George’s Garage.

“At first they clash and butt heads, but eventually they become romantic,” the author said. “Finally after several months, he brings her back to his farm.”

Dubas used elements of the area where he lives in Fullerton, a town bordered by two rivers.

“He takes her to church and it strikes her in a positive way,” he said. “Bits and pieces of the story are from my life. Some of it is from my family’s history and certainly the area out here in western Nance County is in the story. Local people from here will recognize a little of it.”

Writing “Wildflowers Beyond the Road” required Dubas to take a serious look at his life and heritage. He found a certain sense of pride in telling the story.

“I’m proud of my roots,” he said. “My great-grandparents moved here in 1910. They lived three miles away from where I now live. We’ve been in Nance County since 1894. Last fall when we were getting close to publishing the book, Lauren said I needed to write a forward. At that very instance, my grandparents came to mind. They went through the Depression in the 30s. One of them lost her farm. Another one, who did not own her farm, had 13 children. They had a hard time feeding them during the Depression.”

Dubas understands that his family’s faith and work ethic have been handed down during the years.

“A lot of that was on my mind when I started writing this,” he said. “Now, what comes to my mind is my roots and my job to share this story. If someone in Omaha or Lincoln would read this, I hope they get the message of what we go through as ag producers.”