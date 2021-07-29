Affordable housing part of legislature committee meeting in Kearney

LINCOLN — The lack of affordable housing will be among topics on Aug. 6 when the Nebraska Legislature’s Urban Affairs Committee conducts an interim study hearing in Kearney.

At the hearing the committee will receive public testimony on three interim studies:

- LR131, an interim study to examine the lack of affordable housing in Nebraska;

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

- LR211, an interim study to examine issues related to adopting construction codes;

- LR69, an interim study to receive reports and public input under the Municipal Density and Missing Middle Housing Act.

The Kearney hearing will be 1:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Ponderosa Room of the Nebraskan Student Union, 1013 W. 27th St., at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, who chairs the Urban Affairs Committee, called the Kearney hearing an opportunity for committee members to receive testimony from Nebraskans who might not otherwise have the ability to travel to Lincoln for legislative hearings.

“Our committee represents municipalities across Nebraska, so it is helpful for us to travel to other communities as part of our work,” Wayne said. “I look forward to hearing from city officials and citizens from central Nebraska.”