Affordability brings growing number of out-of-state students to UNK

UNK also made U.S. News and World Report’s list of “Best Value Schools,” ranking No. 8 among all regional colleges and universities – both public and private – in the Midwest.

Already the most affordable Nebraska university, UNK will keep its tuition rates unchanged through at least the 2022-23 academic year while continuing to support students through financial aid. Nearly 90% of all freshmen received scholarships and/or grants in 2019-20, with the average award totaling $9,823.

“When I talk to prospective students and their families, they’re looking at total value,” Bartling said. “If they’re coming from states that have a relatively high tuition rate, those are the areas that we have a lot of opportunity in.”

Along with expanding access to a UNK education, the New Nebraskan Scholarship aims to address a growing workforce shortage in the state.

“Part of our mission is to serve Nebraska and workforce development,” Bartling said. “When we look at the opportunity we have as an institution to increase the number of students migrating to Nebraska to study, it stands to reason that many of those same students are going to choose to live here and work here following graduation.”