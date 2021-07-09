Adulting 101 camp in Kearney teaches foster kids practical life skills

KEARNEY — Most teenagers learn how to change a tire or cook a meal from their parents, but that may not happen for teenagers in foster care.

That’s why LaShae LeftHandBull and seven other teenagers who are in foster care enrolled in a new Adulting 101 Camp. It was put on by Compass, a nonprofit at 514 W. 11th St. that guides, builds and restores children and families.

Meeting from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for one week in June, the young people, all between the ages of 14 and 18, learned a myriad of skills, including how to fill out a job application, interview for a job and deal with banks.

One of LaShae’s favorite activities was going to the supermarket to shop for a spaghetti dinner while staying within a budget.

“We had to pick out spaghetti sauce, hamburger and garlic bread,” said LaShae, 17, a senior at Kearney High School. “We had to look at different options and different prices.”

The group also purchased clothing at Marshall’s to wear to job interviews. LaShae chose a classic white shirt, black pants, a camisole and white shoes.