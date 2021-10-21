Adrian Smith’s office announces staff mobile office hours

WASHINGTON — Constituents of 3rd District Rep. Adrian Smith, R-NE, are invited to meet with a representative of his office at mobile offices throughout the month of October and November in Kearney, Wayne, South Sioux City, Sidney, York and Hastings.
A Smith representative will be at the Kearney Chamber of Commerce, 1007 Second Ave., in Kearney 4-5 p.m. Oct. 28
At mobile offices, 3rd District residents can meet directly with one of Smith’s staff members about federal issues and take advantage of the services available through his office.
Smith has offices in Grand Island and Scottsbluff.
For additional information, call Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900 or at his Scottsbluff office at 308-633-6333.