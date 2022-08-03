Additional women accuse Kearney psychiatrist of sexual assault

KEARNEY — Two former female patients of Kearney psychiatrist Rey de los Angeles say he had sexual contact with them in the 1990s.

The women’s accusations came on the second day of trial in Buffalo County Court for de los Angeles, 77, charged with one count of misdemeanor third-degree sexual assault of a third former female patient at his office on Aug. 25, 2021. The charge alleges he had sexual contact with the woman without consent that didn’t cause serious personal injury.

The trial continued today with de los Angeles taking the stand.

de los Angeles is a board certified psychiatrist with certification in addiction and forensic medicine and provides professional psychiatric services, care and treatment, individual and family. He also had a practice in Grand Island; however, it’s unclear if that office is still open.

State law allowed both women’s testimony into record because it was evidence of other sexual misconduct in similar sexual assault crimes.

Tuesday, a Sarpy County woman said she was a client of de los Angeles’ and a female counselor in their Grand Island office for several years until 1999. The woman met with de los Angeles monthly, and the other counselor once or twice a week.

On occasion she said de los Angeles made inappropriate comments to her during their sessions about her hair, clothing and appearance. Once, he asked her if she were sexually assaulted and got pregnant, if she would keep the baby.

During one evening session when she was 19, the woman was in de los Angeles’ office and twice he tried to kiss and grope her. The woman claimed he pulled her close into him at his desk and touched her breast.

“I was like, ‘no,’ and pulled away,” the woman told jurors.

The woman said de los Angeles took her to a back room of the office, where he again touched her breasts and buttocks over her clothing and kissed her with tongue. The woman quickly left the office and reported the incident to law enforcement.

Later, the woman recorded a phone conversation with de los Angeles where she asked him why he made advances on her. “I felt like I was responsible,” the woman told jurors. “I didn’t know why I was feeling guilty about it. I had a lot of internal questions. I asked him why he did what he did.”

When the woman questioned de los Angeles about his actions, “He mostly apologized for the circumstance.”

de los Angeles asked the woman to meet him at his Kearney office to discuss the matter, but she declined.

de los Angeles was never prosecuted in Hall County for the woman’s allegations. The woman reported the incident to the Nebraska Department of Licensing in 2000, and she gave them a copy of the phone conversation. The investigation was later closed.

A Kearney woman testified she was allegedly sexually assaulted by de los Angeles in the fall of 1991 while she was a nurse at Richard Young Hospital in Kearney. de los Angeles had just started at the facility, and the woman often worked with him.

New to Kearney, the woman said de los Angeles asked her to show him around the town. One night after work he picked her up at her house in his Mercedes. de los Angeles said he had to go to his hotel, where he was living at the time, to change his clothes and retrieve his pager.

The two went to the hotel, where the woman said she would wait for him in the car. de los Angeles convinced her to come to his room. The woman sat in a chair as de los Angeles gave her a glass of wine, put in a movie and went to the bathroom to change his clothes.

“I thought we were only going to be there a short period of time,” she told jurors.

When de los Angeles came out of the bathroom, the woman said he was only wearing his underwear. The woman claimed de los Angeles invited her over to the bed where he sat. He began touching her inappropriately on her arm, breast, leg and vagina.

“I wasn’t real comfortable with that,” she said, and she told de los Angeles, “No.”

The woman said de los Angeles told her she was beautiful and said something about his race. He then touched her breasts and vagina under her clothes, and he took her hand and put it on his penis. Again, she claimed to say, “No,” and pulled away.

The woman said she couldn’t remember whether she had sex with de los Angeles, if they went to dinner afterwards or if he took her home. “I can’t remember a lot of it. I feel like I was traumatized,” she said.

Back at Richard Young, the woman told de los Angeles she didn’t want to see him anymore after he was rude to her and making “sarcastic, gross comments” to her in front of others. “I felt like dirt on the floor. Like I didn’t matter and was nothing.”

The woman didn’t report the incident to police but filed a sexual harassment complaint with Richard Young human resources. “Back then, women, if they went out on any kind of a date, or any kind of a connection, the women were always blamed for being promiscuous. And especially since he was a doctor …” she said.

The woman also didn’t tell anyone else about the sexual assault because she was embarrassed. It wasn’t until she saw media reports about the Aug. 25, 2021, allegations that the woman decided to come forward.

Defense attorney Aaron Bishop of Kearney questioned the woman about a journal she kept in the 1990s and why it didn’t mention the alleged sexual assault. He also questioned how many times the woman went out with de los Angeles, what they did and why she went with him to his hotel room if she only wanted to stay in his car.

The woman didn’t write about the hotel incident because she didn’t want to remember. “He was a doctor, he was flashy, had a Mercedes. Maybe I did want to go out with him once as a friend,” she said while overexaggerating the word friend. “I had never gone out with a doctor before.”

Several times the woman couldn’t recall the past. Appearing agitated at Bishop, she said, “This was 31 years ago.”

Kearney Police Department investigator Cody Bolte was given the Aug. 25, 2021, victim’s case, and on Aug. 30 he went to de los Angeles’ office. There the psychiatrist showed the officer his file on the woman that said her session on Aug. 25 lasted 1 1/2 hours.

Bolte asked de los Angeles whether he touched the woman inappropriately, with his hands under her shirt. de los Angeles replied, “I’m not sure. I don’t know if I’ve ever gotten that far,” Bolte said, reading from his reports.

de los Angeles claimed the woman was the one making advances toward him, and when she sat on his lap, it was because she lost her balance as she left the office, and de los Angeles was trying to prevent her from falling. Instead, she fell into his lap.

de los Angeles admitted hugging the woman to Bolte, but he said it was a “simple hug.” The psychiatrist also told Bolte the woman lifted her shirt in the back to show de los Angeles a scar on her lower back, claiming there was something wrong with her skin.

When Bolte asked de los Angeles if he had put his hands down the woman’s pants and touched her buttocks, he replied, “I don’t think anything of that nature happened.”

Bolte also asked de los Angeles about a camera the psychiatrist had in his office lobby that was in plain sight. Bolte said he never received a clear answer from de los Angeles if the camera worked, but at one point de los Angeles said he could review it on his cellphone.

During a forensic review of de los Angeles’ phone, no video records were found of the woman’s Aug. 25 office visit.

On Sept. 2, 2021, police served a search warrant at de los Angeles’ office, where they seized the woman’s medical file and other record. When Bolte read the woman’s file, he found a progress note and two additional pages of handwritten notes outlining the woman’s Aug. 25 visit.

Bolte said de los Angeles’ notes didn’t appear in the woman’s medical file until Sept. 2 when the search warrant was served.

In de los Angeles’ notes, Bolte read the woman went to his office at 9 a.m. on Aug. 25 and mostly talked about her boyfriend and their relationship. The psychiatrist wrote her a prescription and warned her of the consequences if she didn’t take it as directed.

As the woman left, de los Angeles’ notes said she gave him a tight hug, and she wouldn’t let go until he walked to the door. The two then walked outside, where she looked at his pickup. They returned to the office, and de los Angeles penned the woman got close to him and pushed her breasts against him. She then showed him a surgical scar where she had pain, and part of her buttocks was showing.

The woman, de los Angeles wrote, told him to feel her lower back, including her buttocks, where she was having spasms.

de los Angeles wrote the woman didn’t tell him to stop with his innocent touches, and he claimed the woman was trying to blackmail him.

In other testimony Tuesday:

- Amy Martin, a Medicap pharmacy technician in Kearney, and Crystle McCarty testified about de los Angeles’ alleged victim coming into the pharmacy with a prescription on Aug. 25, 2021. Martin said the woman handed her the prescriptions but asked her not to fill them because they weren’t correct.

“I don’t want to get in trouble,” Martin testified the woman said. “Something happened, and I don’t want to have these.”

Both pharmacy employees said the woman was visibly upset, crying and shaking. The woman left the pharmacy, went outside and got into a vehicle with her mother, who coincidentally was also at the pharmacy at the same time. McCarty followed the woman outside, where she and the woman’s mother convinced her to report the alleged assault to police.

A jury of six men and one woman are hearing the case. At the end of the trial, one person will be dismissed as the alternate.

The trial is expected to last through today.