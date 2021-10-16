Additional evidence make Grand Island police reassess cause of Thursday fatality

The motorcyclist who died in Thursday’s accident in Grand Island was Deryne Eastman, 52, of Grand Island.

The accident, also involving a pickup, occurred shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Highway 30 and Webb Road.

Grand Island Police initially concluded that the speed of the motorcycle may have been a major contributing factor in the accident.

“However, after further investigation, and review of local video footage, this is not believed to be the case,” according to a news release from the Grand Island Police Department.

“The accident is still under investigation, as we seek to find all contributing circumstances and factors.”

The motorcyclist was westbound on Highway 30. The driver of the pickup was traveling east on Highway 30 and turning left onto Webb Road. The pickup was driven by Jolene Pfeifer, 46, of Grand Island.

When GIPD issued their preliminary findings on Thursday, officers “were actually still out doing the investigation, but had already received information from the speedometer on the motorcycle, indicating that speeds were in excess,” said Capt. Jim Duering of GIPD.