Additional evidence make Grand Island police reassess cause of Thursday fatality

The motorcyclist who died in Thursday’s accident in Grand Island was Deryne Eastman, 52, of Grand Island.
The accident, also involving a pickup, occurred shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Highway 30 and Webb Road.
Grand Island Police initially concluded that the speed of the motorcycle may have been a major contributing factor in the accident.
“However, after further investigation, and review of local video footage, this is not believed to be the case,” according to a news release from the Grand Island Police Department.
“The accident is still under investigation, as we seek to find all contributing circumstances and factors.”
The motorcyclist was westbound on Highway 30. The driver of the pickup was traveling east on Highway 30 and turning left onto Webb Road. The pickup was driven by Jolene Pfeifer, 46, of Grand Island.
When GIPD issued their preliminary findings on Thursday, officers “were actually still out doing the investigation, but had already received information from the speedometer on the motorcycle, indicating that speeds were in excess,” said Capt. Jim Duering of GIPD.
“However, we were offered some video evidence and (officers worked with) some further reconstruction evidence that indicates that at some point in time during the accident, they believe the back tire of the motorcycle lifted off the ground, providing a false reading on the speedometer,” Duering said.
Right now, officers are doing some mathematical figuring, “given the video evidence that we have to try and come up with a more accurate speed. But some of the rough math that we have at this point indicates that speed is most likely not a major contributing factor,” Duering said.