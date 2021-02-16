Additional $1.9M in COVID relief grants available to UNK students

KEARNEY – University of Nebraska at Kearney students disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible to receive grants as part of a second allocation of $1.9 million in federal funds.

On Jan. 14, the U.S. Department of Education announced an additional $21.1 billion available to higher education institutions to serve students and ensure learning continues as part of the second round of Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds, called the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (2021).

With the new round of funding, UNK will begin distributing $500 grants to over 2,000 qualified students to use for any part of their cost of attendance. Students with exceptional need are prioritized, based on the expected family contribution calculated from the FAFSA.

Students who are qualified will receive an email notification from the Office of Financial Aid. The remaining $900,000 will be offered beginning March 1 through an application process to students continuing in financial difficulty.

In August, UNK finished distributing the first round of CARES Act funds. In total, 1,836 students received $1.96 million in 2020.