KEARNEY — Along with paper, pencils and notebooks, make sure your child has a mask to wear back to school.
“It’s a proven fact — masks help reduce transmission of COVID-19,” said Von Lutz, health educator and special events coordinator at Two Rivers Public Health Department.
“Masks are for the other person’s safety. It can’t stop the virus, but it can help with transmission. If someone coughs or spits, how far are droplets going to go? Wearing a mask is a great way to block it,” he said. “My wearing a mask protects you, and you wearing a mask protects me.”
Lutz said reaction to the wearing of masks is mixed.
“Some people don’t believe masks help, but it’s a proven fact: They help to reduce transmission,” he said.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services agrees.
“Limiting the potential for COVID-19 spread is essential as students head back to school. Local health departments and others ask Nebraskans to wear masks, along with taking other preventative actions,” according to DHHS.
The kind of mask is important, too. A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends avoiding masks with an exhalation valve or vent, which allow respiratory droplets to be expelled.
Cases of COVID-19 are rising in Buffalo and Kearney counties. On Monday, 31 new cases were reported on the seven-county Two Rivers area, which includes Buffalo, Kearney, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan and Phelps counties.
Students also should practice other safety measures when they return to school, such as frequent handwashing, keeping social distance where possible and staying home if they have been sick or exposed to COVID-19.
Anyone who has been exposed or has symptoms can sign up, in both English and Spanish, for free tests at TestNebraska.com or TestNebraska.com/es for Spanish.
People who have participated in any group activity where masks were not worn and social distancing did not occur are encouraged to get a COVID-19 test.
Lutz said the new weekly TestNebaska sites in this region have been well-received. He said 71 people had signed up to be tested today in Minden. Tests were held Monday in Kearney and were to take place this morning and again Friday. Tests begin Thursday in Holdrege and Alma.
“We’ve had a great response and an excellent turnout rate,” he said.
TestNebraska did more than 55,000 tests in July, nearly double the number it did in June. It continues to expand its daily COVID-19 lab capacity.
To be tested, people first must register online at TestNebraska.com. They will be given a code and a test date and time. People will not be tested without a reservation.
Weekly sites and times include:
n Kearney: 8-11 a.m. Wednesdays at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 N Ave., and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at 3320 A Ave., behind CHI Health Good Samaritan.
-n Alma: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursdays at 717 N. Brown St.
- Franklin: 9 a.m.-noon Wednesdays at 1406 Q St.
- Gothenburg: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays at YMCA/Gothenburg Health at 910 20th St.
- Holdrege: 8-10 a.m. Thursdays at Phelps County fairgrounds
- Lexington: 7-11 a.m. Wednesdays at 1600 W. 13th St.
- Minden: 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays at Kearney County Fairgrounds.