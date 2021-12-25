 Skip to main content
Adams Land & Cattle employees give beef and more than 320 gifts to area families
Twenty-eight families in the Custer County area, including their 28 children, received beef roast bundles and many gifts thanks to the employees of Adams Land & Cattle Co.,’s 13th annual Giving Tree program. Adams employees gave gifts to Custer County’s Sixpence program to distribute to local families. Adams operates one of Nebraska’s largest cattle feeding operations and sold “Give Thanks, Eat Beef” shirts to earn extra proceeds to boost the Giving Tree project.

 Courtesy

BROKEN BOW — Adams Land & Cattle recently sponsored its 13th annual Giving Tree Program, where employees fulfill holiday wish lists by donating Christmas gifts to children and families enrolled in the local Sixpence program.

The employees’ efforts resulted in 320 gifts for 28 local families in need, including 72 children. Adams also gave beef roast bundles to all 28 families.

To help support the Giving Tree program, Adams also sold “shirts for a cause.” All proceeds from the “Give Thanks, Eat Beef” shirts went directly to purchasing additional gifts for the local families.

Twenty-eight families in the Custer County area, including their 28 children, received beef roast bundles and many gifts thanks to the employees of Adams Land & Cattle Co.,'s 13th annual Giving Tree program. From left, Adams employees Rachel Miller, Jennifer Cyboron and Amy Cyboron pack beef roast bundles.

Liz Babcock, director of communications for Adams, said, “It was incredible to see the support from people all over the country who purchased the shirts and wanted to help bring joy to Custer County children this Christmas.”

Babcock added, “It has been a tremendous honor for Adams Land & Cattle to have the opportunity to help families in our community and bring a smile to a child’s face during this special time of year.”

Babcock thanked all of the employees and their families who have helped make the Giving Tree possible again through their generosity. “We hope that the gifts of the beef roasts and ingredients will help with each of the family’s Christmas celebrations.”

Adams employees have been supporting local families enrolled in Sixpence through the Christmas Giving Tree Program for 13 years.

