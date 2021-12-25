Adams Land & Cattle employees give beef and more than 320 gifts to area families

BROKEN BOW — Adams Land & Cattle recently sponsored its 13th annual Giving Tree Program, where employees fulfill holiday wish lists by donating Christmas gifts to children and families enrolled in the local Sixpence program.

The employees’ efforts resulted in 320 gifts for 28 local families in need, including 72 children. Adams also gave beef roast bundles to all 28 families.

To help support the Giving Tree program, Adams also sold “shirts for a cause.” All proceeds from the “Give Thanks, Eat Beef” shirts went directly to purchasing additional gifts for the local families.

Liz Babcock, director of communications for Adams, said, “It was incredible to see the support from people all over the country who purchased the shirts and wanted to help bring joy to Custer County children this Christmas.”

Babcock added, “It has been a tremendous honor for Adams Land & Cattle to have the opportunity to help families in our community and bring a smile to a child’s face during this special time of year.”