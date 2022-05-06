Actress uses fake sibling to get work done in Kearney Community Theatre comedy

KEARNEY — Director Jeff Knapp understands the secret to comedy.

“A lot of it is timing,” he said. “We’ve worked on that for about seven weeks. Obviously we need to get the lines down first, but after that, timing is very important.”

In addition, Knapp sees the power of ensemble acting.

“The cast members are very reliant on the people around them so they know their cues,” he added. “They need to get the right cues so they know where they are in the script. A lot of the lines sound alike. They might be wondering, ‘I am in this part of the script or that part of the script?’ It’s easy to get mixed up.”

“A Bad Year For Tomatoes,” a comedy by John Patrick written in 1975, relies on a clash of characters for its humor, Knapp noted.

A famous Hollywood television actress, Myra Marlowe, rents a tiny house in New England where she can focus on her autobiography. A deluge of nosy neighbors keeps Myra from working on her project. To get a little peace and quiet, Myra invents an unstable sister and claims that she lives upstairs.

“Myra says that her sister is somewhat dangerous,” Knapp said. “She uses her sister to try and scare away her unwanted neighbors. It’s a great comedy that’s not well known.”

Kearney Community Theatre presents “A Bad Year for Tomatoes” opening Thursday and continues through May 22. Tickets are $16-$20.

“Her agent initially comes with her and he is constantly trying to get her to give up this idea and move back to the coast,” Knapp said. “There’s maybe a little bit of romantic interest there but not very serious, I don’t think. He’s not successful in changing her mind. He says, ‘If you would come back to the coast, I’d have this great role for you that is just perfect.’ But she kind of enjoys that small town New England life.”

Yet, her neighbors prove to be too much for Myra.

“She’s at the end of her rope,” Knapp said.

Patrick (1905-95), the playwright, won both the Pulitzer Prize and a Tony Award during his career. He wrote radio scripts from 1928-33, found success as a playwright and also wrote screenplays in Hollywood. Patrick’s most well known productions include “The Hasty Heart,” “The Teahouse of the August Moon” and “Love is a Many-Slendored Thing.”

Knapp, who is working with co-director Bill Wood, sees the dialogue as the strength of the show.

“There’s also a little bit of physical comedy in there,” said Knapp. “Some of it is dialogue and some is the costumes. When we bring on the fake sister, she’s wearing a wig and glasses. It just makes me laugh. There is lots of great comedy in this show, not just the lines.”

When it comes to comedy on stage, Knapp understands the importance of sitting in an audience and going along for the ride — something Knapp calls “a willing suspension of disbelief.” Somewhere in his 20-plus years of participating in shows at Kearney Community Theatre, Knapp heard someone talk about that idea.

“I can’t remember who taught me that,” he said, “but someone threw that at me and it was like, wow, I had never thought of it like that — a willing suspension of disbelief. Yes, it’s just a stage with a bunch of people. It’s not a real house. We’ve got to suspend all that and pretend that it’s real.”

As a comedy, “A Bad Year for Tomatoes” falls off the radar for most patrons. That lack of recognition helps makes the story fresh for theater goers.

Knapp connects well with comedies.

“It’s an escape,” he said. “It’s a way to get away from the toils and troubles in our own lives. I love comedies. My friend Bill Wood and I are directing this one and I so just so thankful that Bill is agreeable to do this with me.”

Knapp and Wood have worked together on Kearney Community Theatre shows in the past.

“We work well together,” Knapp said. “We kind of know what each of us is thinking. It’s a great combination.”