Accused Holdrege shooter to undergo another mental health evaluation

HOLDREGE — A Holdrege man accused of killing two men and seriously injuring his lawyer will undergo a fourth mental evaluation.

On Monday in Phelps County District Court, Judge Stephen Illingworth approved the Nebraska Attorney’s Office request for Manuel Gomez, 48, of Holdrege to undergo a psychiatric evaluation to inquire into Gomez’s mental status at the time of the alleged offenses.

In April, Gomez filed a motion for his intention to rely upon the insanity defense.

Gomez is accused of killing Raymond Burton, 65, and David Rogers, 54, and seriously injuring Doyle Morse, 64, on Feb. 21, 2019, at their individual residences in Holdrege.

Gomez previously underwent a competency evaluation in May 2019, but special prosecutor Jason Bergevin of the state Attorney General’s office and Phelps County Attorney Michael Henry asked that Gomez have a second evaluation after citing what they called “ambiguities and inconsistencies” in the initial evaluation.

Gomez was deemed unfit to stand trial in August 2019, and Judge Terri Harder committed him to the Lincoln Regional Center for treatment.