Accused Holdrege shooter believed men out to get him
  • Updated
Gomez trial

Gomez is accused of killing Raymond Burton, 65, and David Rogers, 54, and seriously injuring Doyle Morse on Feb. 21, 2019, at their individual residences in Holdrege.

 Ashley Bebensee, Kearney Hub

HOLDREGE — A Holdrege man believed for years that men were out to get him.

The bench trial for Manuel A. Gomez, 48, began today in Phelps County District Court at Holdrege. Gomez is accused of killing Raymond Burton, 65, and David Rogers, 54, and seriously injuring Doyle Morse on Feb. 21, 2019, at their individual residences in Holdrege.

At the beginning of the trial, Gomez voluntarily waived his right to a jury trial. A bench trial means Judge Stephen Illingworth will hear the case and decide Gomez's fate.

Manuel Gomez

Manuel Gomez 

Jeffrey Pickens and Nancy Freburg is representing Gomez. Phelps County Attorney Michael Henry as well as Corey O’Brien and Mariah J. Nickel are prosecuting for the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.

During opening remarks, O’Brien explained that both psychiatric evaluations ordered by the state and the defense deemed Gomez is schizophrenic with paranoia. Upon evaluation, Gomez was found to be severely mentally ill and has been since the 1990s.

He has had two prior hospitalizations, including as recent as the summer of 2018. He was treated and released, but he soon stopped taking his medication, O’Brien said.

Because the experts agreed on Gomez’s mental state, the court would render a verdict of not guilty or not responsible by reason of insanity. If Gomez is deemed not responsible by reason of insanity, a second hearing would take place for the state to present evidence that he is a danger to himself or others.

“We want what is best for the community and to make sure Mr. Gomez can’t hurt himself or others,” said O’Brien

During the defense’s opening statement, Pickens explained that Gomez believes things that simply aren’t true. When he stopped taking his medication, he was operating under the paranoid delusion that the men were out to kill him, Pickens said.

