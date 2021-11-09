Accused Holdrege shooter believed men out to get him

HOLDREGE — A Holdrege man believed for years that men were out to get him.

The bench trial for Manuel A. Gomez, 48, began today in Phelps County District Court at Holdrege. Gomez is accused of killing Raymond Burton, 65, and David Rogers, 54, and seriously injuring Doyle Morse on Feb. 21, 2019, at their individual residences in Holdrege.

At the beginning of the trial, Gomez voluntarily waived his right to a jury trial. A bench trial means Judge Stephen Illingworth will hear the case and decide Gomez's fate.

Jeffrey Pickens and Nancy Freburg is representing Gomez. Phelps County Attorney Michael Henry as well as Corey O’Brien and Mariah J. Nickel are prosecuting for the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.

During opening remarks, O’Brien explained that both psychiatric evaluations ordered by the state and the defense deemed Gomez is schizophrenic with paranoia. Upon evaluation, Gomez was found to be severely mentally ill and has been since the 1990s.

He has had two prior hospitalizations, including as recent as the summer of 2018. He was treated and released, but he soon stopped taking his medication, O’Brien said.