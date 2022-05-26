Accordion festival Saturday looks to pass on hobby

ORD — The Fabulous Accordion Festival grew from a desire to keep creativity churning in Ord during the past several years of the pandemic shutdown.

“During COVID and while our theater was closed, we hosted something we called the ‘Ghost Light Performance Series,’” said Dahn Hagge, director of the Golden Husk, a performing arts center in Ord. “It was a virtual series. We invited artists to come in and we recorded their performances so we could post the recording online.”

One of the performers, Laddie Bruha, played his accordion and told stories.

“He plays the button accordion by ear,” Hagge said. “We posted that performance online and it received about 12,000 views on Facebook.”

Hagge realized how performers like the 84-year-old Bruha, a retired farmer from central Nebraska, kept alive an important part of the heritage and culture of Nebraska.

In the video, he said, “I have 11 accordions. I enjoy playing. I’ve played most of my life and I have a son who took over my band. I was brought up with button accordion music; my grandpa played and my dad played and my brother played — and I played and now my son plays. I don’t know if that’s the end of it or not.”

Following production of the final video, Hagge envisioned an event that celebrated performers like Bruha.

“This is such a strong part of our heritage,” she said. “There are so many people passionate about this. We need to create an event that honors Laddie and all the other people who have this rich heritage of polka music and playing the accordion.”

Hagge staged the first event in 2021 and quickly decided to make the Fabulous Accordion Festival an annual tradition.

The Fabulous Accordion Festival, a day of polka, art, storytelling, dance lessons and kolaches begins with a jam session at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Husk in Ord. Admission to the festival is $10.

“Last year we had 25 button accordion players from all over the state at the jam session,” Hagge said. “That was really cool. Laddie will bring his 11-button accordions from different countries to display.”

At 4 p.m., the Three Guys Polka Band will play for a dance. For those who need a little instruction on how to dance the polka, Ron and Judy Bauer will teach some basic steps.

“It’s about the happiest music that you can ever listen to,” Hagge said of polka music. “I love watching little kids when they listen to accordion music. They just can’t help but dance and smile and celebrate when they hear it. Those are the things we love about it.”

In the area around Ord, Hagge noted the size and strength of the Czech, Polish and German cultures.

“This music has been passed down from generation to generation,” she said. “This is really something we need to preserve and honor. One of my greatest hopes — and my creative dream — would be that we could host an event where our current people who are playing the button accordion could teach other people how to play so we can keep that part of our heritage going.”

Hagge recalled the importance of that culture, within her family when she was growing up.

“Even when my parents were little — and they’re in their 70s now — the downtown square in Ord on a Saturday night was always full of outdoor musical performances,” she said. “And there used to be people speaking different languages on every corner. People would come downtown, spend the evening going from corner to corner and hearing stories from different cultures that lived in our area.”

Hagge believes that the Fabulous Accordion Festival honors the past.

“And that it preserves it for our future as well,” she said. “People who play the button accordion absolutely love gathering, being together and enjoying the music.”