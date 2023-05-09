KEARNEY — Park Elementary School’s 276 students have been waiting for the “all clear” to sound so they can return to the classroom.

The students have been attending classes at home since Monday because lightning damage has made it impossible to attend class in their school building.

Video collected by a neighbor during the Friday lightning storm captured the split second when a powerful bolt of electricity exploded the school’s chimney.

“Custodian Jason White was here when it struck,” Park Principal Chance Waggoner said.

He said after shaking off the excitement of the lightning strike, the school’s staff shifted into a bucket brigade. The crew attempted to place anything that would hold water under ceiling tiles that rapidly filled with water and then gave way to the weight.

According to a press release from Kearney Public Schools, lightning hit the brick chimney on the roof of the elementary school in west central Kearney. The strike scattered fragments of the chimney around the roof, which had been replaced last year.

Repairs continued at the school on Tuesday, the second day that classes were not possible in the school.

Structural engineers have given approval for the school to hold classes when there are no structural issues. Around 90% of the roof sustained damage and will be replaced this summer.

Springer Roofing, which replaced the roof last summer, is patching the roof for now and will replace it again in the summer.

“We are anxious for our students to return to Park,” said Waggoner. “We have a lot of fun and exciting events coming up in the next week to celebrate the end of a great school year. We won’t let a few ceiling leaks set us back.”

Waggoner said all Park students had a pre-planned field trip on Wednesday, and school will resume as normal on Thursday.

“The good news is that all electrical, technology, fire alarm, security system, phones and fobs are up and running,” said KPS Director of Facilities Trent Bosard. “We have a lot of wet areas in the building that will dry out in the next couple of days.”

In addition to the roof, three HVAC units and the Trane Building Automation System were damaged and will need to be replaced.

The insurance claim adjuster was on site Tuesday, but an accurate estimate will not be available for a few weeks.

“We are proud of our facilities crew for their quick response this weekend,” said Jason Mundorf, KPS superintendent. “They were on site to assess and clean up the damage and to evaluate the possibility of whether we could hold school.”

Mundorf also credited Bosard, his staff and Park’s teachers for substituting in the district on Monday and Tuesday.

“We are excited the damages weren’t more extensive and that our Park students will be able to finish their school year out in the building with their classmates and teachers,” Mundorf said. “There are many exciting year-end activities planned, and I’m glad the students will not miss those great memories!”