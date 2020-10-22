Access to Art: MONA app allows users to view, hear about Nebraska art

Using online technology like the MONA App gives background information that enhances the experience of seeing artwork in person.

“If you come into the museum right now, there’s nothing that will tell you the stories that accompanies these pieces of art,” Garden said. “There’s always a story behind the art and the artists. This is information you might not normally get when you walk in the door, when you’re experiencing the artwork.”

The app began several years ago.

“We wanted to find ways to expand people’s knowledge on the arts,” Garden said. “This app provides an opportunity for people to get more background information — as opposed to just experiencing the artwork. This app will give you more details and more insight. It was originally intended for in-house use, but then we realized that not everybody knows what MONA is and where we are located — let alone where Nebraska is on the map.”

The MONA App supports the Museum of Nebraska Art’s mission to celebrate the history of Nebraska’s visual art for diverse audiences. To accomplish that goal, MONA collects, preserves, researches, exhibits and interprets the work of artists who were born, lived, trained or worked in Nebraska or who created artworks that reflect the culture of Nebraska.