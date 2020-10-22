Access to Art: MONA app allows users to view, hear about Nebraska art

KEARNEY — “It’s like having a docent at your elbow all the time, telling you a little more about the artwork,” said Gina Garden, marketing coordinator at the Museum of Nebraska Art. She spoke about the MONA App, a program that offers more information about some of the pieces of art at the museum. “And the MONA App gives you access to the collection when you can’t be here.”
For art patrons unable to visit MONA, the app can give a sample of the works collected by the museum during the past 40 years.
“If you’re unable to visit the museum in person, whether that’s due to COVID-19 restrictions or just circumstances of distance, the app includes specific information on each featured piece of artwork,” Garden said. “This is information that you’re not necessarily going to find on Wikipedia. A great deal of research has been put into finding facts about the artwork and the artist. You can listen to the audio portion or read the transcripts.”
The app also allows patrons to zoom in on details of visual portion of the artwork.
“If you wanted to look at ‘The Bride,’ you could see her up-close and personal on your screen,” Garden said of a piece by Nebraska artist Robert Henri created in 1910 officially known as “Portrait of Eulabee Dix (Becker) in Her Wedding Gown.”
The MONA App is available at no charge for IPhone and IPad formats as well as Android devices at the Museum of Nebraska Art’s website, MONA.unk.edu.
Using online technology like the MONA App gives background information that enhances the experience of seeing artwork in person.
“If you come into the museum right now, there’s nothing that will tell you the stories that accompanies these pieces of art,” Garden said. “There’s always a story behind the art and the artists. This is information you might not normally get when you walk in the door, when you’re experiencing the artwork.”
The app began several years ago.
“We wanted to find ways to expand people’s knowledge on the arts,” Garden said. “This app provides an opportunity for people to get more background information — as opposed to just experiencing the artwork. This app will give you more details and more insight. It was originally intended for in-house use, but then we realized that not everybody knows what MONA is and where we are located — let alone where Nebraska is on the map.”
The MONA App supports the Museum of Nebraska Art’s mission to celebrate the history of Nebraska’s visual art for diverse audiences. To accomplish that goal, MONA collects, preserves, researches, exhibits and interprets the work of artists who were born, lived, trained or worked in Nebraska or who created artworks that reflect the culture of Nebraska.
“We are the state’s official site for the collection,” Garden said. “This gives residents of the state an opportunity to see MONA, even if they can’t see it in person. People often come in the door and say, ‘I had no idea this is what you are.’ We have an extensive collection with very notable artists and people often don’t know that.”
Garden doesn’t expect smartphone apps to replace in-person visits.
“This is one way to experience a museum,” she said. “There are a multitude of things out there that museums are currently doing that have come to the forefront, particularly during the pandemic shutdowns. We had this in place and we are glad that we had this opportunity. We continue to add to it with the help of our generous sponsors that believe in the MONA App and allow us to do further research to add to the different things we have offered.”
