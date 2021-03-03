Access, boat ramp upgrades planned at small lake east of Johnson Lake

HOLDREGE — There’s good news for fishermen at East Phillips Lake south of Lexington.

Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will work together to improve the boat ramp and access to a small lake east of Johnson Lake.

At Monday’s CNPPID board meeting, the directors approved the improvements at East Phillips Lake, which is on the district’s irrigation supply canal about four miles east of Johnson Lake.

According to a press release, NGPC maintains a small wildlife management area and the boat ramp at East Phillips Lake. It’s a popular fishing spot, despite the difficult access over a minimum maintenance county road and the existing ramp’s poor condition.

The new boat ramp will be on the north side of Middle Phillips Lake, approximately one-half west of the existing ramp. The new ramp will be accessible via a connecting road from U.S. Highway 283 south of Lexington.

Improvements also will include parking and fencing, all of which will be maintained by Game and Parks.

The cost — subject to a final CNPPID-NGPC agreement — is estimated at $330,000. A federal grant available to NGPC is expected to provide more than $200,000.

