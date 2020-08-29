About 25 bison still loose

OVERTON — About 100 of 125 bison have been rounded up after escaping Wednesday from a rural Overton feedlot.
According to the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office, approximately 50 were rounded up Thursday and returned to Valley View Feeders. Phelps County Sheriff Gene Samuelson believed about 100 would be back at the feedlot by Friday evening.
A company from Kansas that is experienced in working with bison was called in to assist in the capture of the animals.
“Twenty-five are being captured as I report this. With that said, we continue to get reports of a few mixed in with cattle in pastures, and we have decided to let them just remain in these pastures for a day or two as they calm down and we regroup,” Samuelson said in a press release.
Samuelson believed about 10 bison remained in pastures. Five of the bison were hit and killed in three separate car accidents Wednesday. A county resident shot one of the animals, and the county attorney will decide whether charges are filed against the person.
The bison escaped early Wednesday morning from Valley View Feeders in Overton. Officials were notified about the bison when a semitrailer truck hit a bison.
The Omaha World-Herald reported Friday that the animals headed south from the feedlot after breaking down a gate. The feedlot has handled bison since the early 2000s but never have so many gotten out.
Citizens are asked to continue to use caution this weekend when driving in Phelps County. Samuelson also encourages residents not to trespass into pastures to take photos or videos of the animals.
“We again want them to remain calm, so we can make a plan for the remaining capture of the small few. I want to thank the landowners and all who assisted,” said Samuelson.
