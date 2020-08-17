KEARNEY — The latest Drought Monitor map from the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln shows that parts of south-central Nebraska now are considered abnormally dry or in moderate drought.
Those areas include all of Kearney County, most of Buffalo and Phelps counties, and the southeast and northwest corners of Dawson County.
For farmers, that means irrigation systems have been running throughout most of the growing season.
“Certainly in Phelps and Kearney counties, irrigation has been above average,” said John Thorburn, general manager of the Tri-Basin Natural Resources District that also includes Gosper County.
He wouldn’t be surprised if the 2020 irrigation use in the NRD surpasses the water use in the past two wet years combined.
The spring 2019 to spring 2020 groundwater readings showed average increases of 2-3 feet, Thorburn added.
“We treat the groundwater as a reservoir ... to recharge so we can use it when we need it,” he said.
The same trends are seen with surface water irrigation within the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District service area, which focused on the same three counties.
“We really haven’t had much of a break,” Irrigation Operations Manager Dave Ford said told the Hub this morning.
Irrigation deliveries started in late June and the sixth of six two-week delivery periods started today.
CNPPID contracts are for a base delivery of 9 inches of water per acre. Ford said customers can get up to 18 inches in an irrigation season by paying a different per-acre-inch rate above 9 inches.
“It’s done really well, as smoothly as it can go,” he said about the 2020 irrigation season that started in great shape with water in storage — primarily in Lake McConaughy — after the past two wet years when irrigation demand was light.
Ford described this year’s irrigation use as “more on the normal spectrum.”
UNL Extension Educator Sarah Sivits, who is based in Dawson County, but also focuses on Buffalo and Hall counties, said crop stress from even moderate drought often depends on individual field conditions.
However, the non-irrigated crops in dryland fields or on pivot corners are showing stress from the heat and dry conditions. “We see where it’s really getting stressed that the plants are yellowing ... and plants are smaller,” Sivits said.
Those weather conditions also can affect crop maturity, pest damage and yields. She explained that with heat and drought stress after pollination, corn kernels can shrivel.
Sivits said heat stress also can cause plants to use their own resources. If they tap into stalks there can be standability issues or their can be issues with filling corn ears or soybean pods.
Nebraska overview
Overall, according to the Lincoln Journal Star, the Drought Monitor released Thursday shows that approximately 12.6% of the state is in severe drought conditions.
That’s nearly double what it was a week ago. Just a few weeks ago, there were no severe drought conditions anywhere in the state.
Overall, more than half the state is considered abnormally dry, and more than one-third of it is experiencing at least moderate drought conditions.
Compare that to this time last year, when less than 1% of the state was considered even drier than normal.
In fact, it’s been eight years since the state has seen major drought conditions, said state climatologist Martha Shulski.
In 2012, drought was widespread throughout Nebraska in the summer. Lincoln, which saw its second-driest July and August in recorded history, had water restrictions for more than a month.
The Platte River ran dry in places.
2020 conditions
This time around, most of the severe drought conditions are in northeast Nebraska and the Panhandle.
An area of about two dozen counties stretching from Sarpy County all the way north to the South Dakota border and as far west as Madison County are experiencing at least moderate drought conditions.
Stanton and Cuming counties are two of three counties in northeast Nebraska whose entire area is in severe drought. The other is Washington County.
The National Weather Service said the city of Stanton has recommended its residents voluntarily reduce their water use, although it has not introduced any mandatory restrictions.
A number of northeast Nebraska counties, including Stanton and Cuming counties, also have authorized emergency haying and grazing on Conservation Reserve Program land because of the drought conditions.
Joe Knobbe, a Cuming County cattle and grain farmer, said the drought conditions have added stress on farmers in his area “on top of an already rugged 2020.”
“Drought adds insult to injury at a time when grain and livestock prices are already depressed,” Knobbe said. “Early potential for high yields have dwindled as rains continue to miss us, and it is apparent now that dryland fields and fields that depend on feedlot lagoon water for irrigation will take a big hit compared to last year.”
On the cattle side, lowered corn yields could increase prices for feed and also lead to producers having to source it from farther away, which also increases costs, he said.
“These economic effects could have a lasting effect on our community,” Knobbe said.
The weather service said that during the past six months, parts of northeast Nebraska have a rain deficit of anywhere from 4 to 8 inches compared with normal.
Some wet areas
By contrast, areas of southeast Nebraska have seen 4 to 8 inches more than normal.
Lincoln, which has seen above average precipitation five out of the past six years, is slightly below normal for the year, but Lancaster County is free of any abnormal dryness.
Hebron, in Thayer County along the Kansas border, had its wettest July ever, with more than 16 inches. Norfolk, on the other hand, has gotten about 11 inches for the whole year so far, more than 6 inches below average.
All the water from last year’s heavy rains and flooding stayed in the ground for several months and helped mitigate the dry conditions somewhat, but that moisture long ago ran out.
According to the weather service, topsoil moisture levels are now 20% to 40% below normal in many areas of northeast Nebraska.
“At this point, it’s just so dry that (soil moisture) is not really helping any more,” said Hallie Bova, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Omaha.
Conditions are just as bad in the Panhandle, where more than 20 counties are experiencing moderate drought, about half of those with some degree of severe drought. Most of the area also is considered to be at high risk for grass and forest fires.
Scottsbluff has received only about 6 inches of rain so far, about 5 inches below average.
Other areas of the state that have small areas of moderate to severe drought are southwest Nebraska and central Nebraska around the Tri-Cities area.
Shulski said the specific tracks of storms determine where rain has been falling, leading to “the haves and the have-nots in terms of precipitation.”
“What seems to be influencing where we receive precipitation this spring and summer has essentially been the pattern of upper air flow that drives the tracks of storms,” she said in an email. “Storms fire up on the Front Range, building as they move eastward and result in precipitation that is tending to fall in the Sandhills.”
A huge swath of the Sandhills, covering more than a dozen counties, has no signs of even abnormally dry conditions. Likewise, an area of Southeast Nebraska, stretching from as far north and west as Polk County to the Kansas, Iowa and Missouri borders, is drought free.
Shulski noted that there have been some “pretty intense storm events” with high one-day rain totals in Southeast Nebraska.
Nebraska is actually better off than some neighboring states. Iowa has about 6% of its area in extreme drought, all of it concentrated in the central part of the state just west of Des Moines. In Colorado, 61% of the state is in severe drought, and nearly 24% is in extreme drought.
Unfortunately, Nebraska could be headed in that direction, with the areas of severe drought expanding or extreme drought popping up in some areas. The forecast for the rest of August favors below-average rain for much of the state.
“It’s certainly possible that things could worsen,” Bova said.
Portions of this story were contributed by the Lincoln Journal Star.