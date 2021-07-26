Aaron English concert in Kearney includes musical instrument drop-off

KEARNEY — Tickets continue on sale for a benefit concert by Nashville-based singer/songwriter Aaron English at 7 p.m. Tuesday at The World Theatre in Kearney where patrons are encouraged to bring musical instruments to donate to a project he created.

Tickets for the performance are $15 in advance or $20 on the day of the show.

In addition to his touring career, English founded International Youth Music Project, a organization that supports youth music programs at orphanages, refugee camps and HIV+/AIDS community centers in East Africa.

Patrons can bring a new or slightly used musical instrument to the concert. English’s group will send the instruments to Kenya or Uganda, benefiting underprivileged children in those countries.

Instruments also can be donated at Yanda’s Music, 2301 Central Ave.

For more information visit InternationalYouthMusicProject.com.