'A wonderful Christmas present': Medical personnel at KRMC, Good Samaritan first in Kearney to get COVID-19 vaccine

First to get the shot was Dr. Michael Bibler, the medical director of the hospital’s intensive care unit, who has cared for COVID patients throughout the nine-month pandemic. “This is a miraculous first step in scientific research. This is something we doctors can do to show the public it’s safe,” he said.

Next came Dr. Scott Smith, director of medical affairs and hospitalist services; Dr. Brent Crandall, director of emergency services; Michael Lawson, and Dr. Krista Lawson, also a hospitalist. All were selected to receive the first shots because they deal directly with COVID patients.

They rolled up their sleeves and let Deyo poke them. Deyo moved swiftly down the table and finished in less than 10 minutes. Michael Lawson said, “I think the rest of the medical staff is a little jealous that we got our shots today. They have to wait till tomorrow.”

Over at Good Samaritan, Shuda said he barely felt the prick of the needle. “This is nothing compared to the devastation I’ve seen in the COVID wards. I thank everyone — scientists, doctors, CHI Health and so many more people — who was responsible. This vaccination was developed in record time.”