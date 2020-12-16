'A wonderful Christmas present': Medical personnel at KRMC, Good Samaritan first in Kearney to get COVID-19 vaccine

KEARNEY — “This is like a wonderful Christmas present that we get to open early.”
That’s what Dr. Michael Lawson, who practices internal medicine at Kearney Regional Medical Center, said at about 3 p.m. Tuesday as Nita Deyo, nursing services manager, administered the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
At about the same time, Dr. Jason Shuda, a hospitalist at CHI Health Good Samaritan, was being inoculated by nurse Judy Mullen. He was the first of 60 Good Sam employees to receive the vaccine Tuesday.
“It’s an honor to be the first. It’s been a long year,” Shuda said. “They turned this vaccine around in record time, and for people working on the front lines, it is going to give me and my family peace of mind.”
Approved by the FDA late Friday evening, the vaccine arrived in Omaha early Monday morning and is being rolled out in Nebraska hospitals this week. It arrived in Kearney from Grand Island early Tuesday afternoon, and by 3 p.m., it was being given to frontline medical workers at both hospitals.
Two doses are required to achieve 95 percent effectiveness. The second shot will be given in roughly three weeks.
At KRMC, Lawson and four other physicians sat down at a table set up inside the lobby at Platte Valley Medical Group, the clinic at the north end of the hospital. Close by was a Christmas tree wearing a yellow hospital gown, a COVID mask and a face shield.
First to get the shot was Dr. Michael Bibler, the medical director of the hospital’s intensive care unit, who has cared for COVID patients throughout the nine-month pandemic. “This is a miraculous first step in scientific research. This is something we doctors can do to show the public it’s safe,” he said.
Next came Dr. Scott Smith, director of medical affairs and hospitalist services; Dr. Brent Crandall, director of emergency services; Michael Lawson, and Dr. Krista Lawson, also a hospitalist. All were selected to receive the first shots because they deal directly with COVID patients.
They rolled up their sleeves and let Deyo poke them. Deyo moved swiftly down the table and finished in less than 10 minutes. Michael Lawson said, “I think the rest of the medical staff is a little jealous that we got our shots today. They have to wait till tomorrow.”
Over at Good Samaritan, Shuda said he barely felt the prick of the needle. “This is nothing compared to the devastation I’ve seen in the COVID wards. I thank everyone — scientists, doctors, CHI Health and so many more people — who was responsible. This vaccination was developed in record time.”
Mullen, one of several registered nurses who vaccinated employees, said, “Everyone says they can barely feel the shot.” She required those receiving the vaccine to stay close for 15 minutes in case of adverse reactions. She warned them that side effects could include fatigue, soreness and redness at the injection site.
Support Local Journalism
Good Sam received 240 doses of the first vaccine. The state determined how many doses each hospital received. Inoculations will continue this week.
Back at KRMC, Smith said he believed willing participation by the medical staff set a good example for people who may be a bit reluctant to receive a vaccine.
Crandall echoed that: “Let’s get the ball rolling. There is lots of anxiety out there, and a little fear, but all the things we do in life carry risk. This is a much smaller risk than so many of the things I’ve done.”
Bibler added that he and his colleagues were “lucky” to get the vaccine, not only for protection from the virus but because “we want to show the public that we think it’s safe.”
KRMC received 195 doses of the vaccine Tuesday morning and began administering it 5-7 p.m. today and Thursday to employees in the ICU, PCU and ER, and hospitalists, respiratory therapists, anesthesiologists, Respiratory Clinic employees and Platte Valley Medical Group providers. They were selected by a hospital committee and deemed most at risk of developing COVID. The shot was optional, but most signed up, said Bill Calhoun, KRMC CEO.
“The vast majority (of the staff) are eager to take this,” he said. He and other non-frontline workers will wait until early 2021 to be vaccinated.
The second shot will be given in roughly three weeks, according to Shanna Stofer, the hospital’s chief of ancillary care. She said KRMC was told to give all 195 doses it received this week and was assured that more vaccine would be arriving for the second round of doses.
As more vaccine arrives, the Two Rivers Public Health Department will determine what hospitals, clinics and more facilities in its seven-county region will get it, and when, Stofer said.
Bibler added, “This vaccine is essential. Our elderly populations have essentially been locked inside their facilities for nine months. This will help get them back in touch with their families and resume living.”
It has not been announced when the vaccine will be available to the general public. The FDA is expected to approve a second COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna by Thursday.
In a Zoom press conference Tuesday, CHI Health CEO Cliff Robertson said the state of Nebraska could get 40,000 doses of Moderna, but complete details are not yet available.
“This doesn’t mean we’re at the end of COVID-19. We can’t take our foot off the gas. There are still millions of people in this country who are highly susceptible to this virus,” he said. “But I imagine that the worst of this could be behind us in the not-too-distant future.”
Photos: First COVID-19 vaccinations given in Kearney Tuesday
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.