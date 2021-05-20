A variety of entertainment to chose from on Kearney area stages, screens in June

KEARNEY — “Reunited and it feels so good!”
That’s how Marcy Brandt, executive director of the Minden Opera House in Minden, worded a recent press release about upcoming events in central Nebraska. The release celebrated the easing of restrictions for the pandemic.
“Events are back at MOH, friends!” she continued. “Yes, we’ve had some small offerings and rentals over the last year, but we feel that we can now confidently say that we are really and truly back. And it feels SO GOOD to say it. We are continuing to take steps to try and keep you safe.”
The staff at the Minden Opera House still encourages social distancing — along with wearing of masks — and promises to continue enhanced cleaning procedures.
“We also want you to take the precautions that you feel appropriate,” Brandt wrote. “Some of our upcoming shows will have safety protocols that will be set by the visiting group or organization, so we thank you in advance for your adherence to those requirements. We will be sure to communicate those changes with you well in advance of each show.”
Other arts organizations in central Nebraska also have events planned.
Crane River Theater has a summer season of plays planned. The theater’s website details some of the precautions the staff intends to take: “We are committed to bringing you the arts in 2021 and beyond, and to do so with safety in mind for all involved. Crane River Theater values the health and safety of our patrons, volunteers and artists. We are working closely with Two Rivers Public Health Department, the City of Kearney and each of our performance venues to make sure all productions and programs are safe for all participants. Our Board of Directors will routinely assess health directives to determine appropriate safety protocols.”
Here is a partial list of up coming events in Hub territory through June:
- Tuesday — Harmon Park Pool and Centennial Park Pool open for the season.
- Tuesday — Fishing with First Responders – Cops and Bobbers, The Archway, Kearney.
- May 27 — NBC’s “The Blacklist” Viewing Party, The World Theatre, Kearney.
- May 27 — RiFF RAFF: Ultraviolet Pirates Tour, performs at The Other Side, Kearney.
- May 28 — Nebraska Bush Pullers, Kearney Raceway Park, Kearney.
- May 28 — The Wilder Blue, performs at Joe’s Honky-Tonk, Kearney.
- May 29 — The Patient Zeros, Personal Blues Revelation, perform at The Other Side, Kearney.
- May 29 — Art at the Archway – Paint Paradise; The Archway, Kearney.
- June 3 — NBC’s “The Blacklist” Viewing Party, The World Theatre, Kearney.
- June 3 — Bart Crow performs at Joe’s Honky-Tonk, Kearney.
- June 3 — Kearney Community Band performs, Harmon Park Sonotorium, Kearney.
- June 3-6 — “Every Brilliant Thing,” presented by Crane River Theater, The Village, Kearney.
- June 4 — Wild Roses performs at The Other Side, Kearney.
- June 4 — Buckcherry performs at Joe’s Honky-Tonk, Kearney.
- June 4 — Joseph Hall, Minden Opera House, Minden.
- June 5 — Yanney Park Heritage Fireworks Show, 10 p.m., Yanney Heritage Park; YanneyPark.org.
- June 5 — Nebraska Shrine Bowl, Cope Stadium, Kearney.
- June 5 — Raw Slang performs music, George Spencer Tasting Room, Gibbon.
- June 5 — Not Quite Brothers performs at Joe’s Honky-Tonk, Kearney.
- June 6 — Bases Loaded performs as part of the Concerts in the Park series presented by Kearney Arts Council, Harmon Park Sonotorium, Kearney.
- June 7 — Reverend Horton Heat, Dale Watson, perform at The Other Side, Kearney.
- June 10 — Tanner Usrey performs at Joe’s Honky-Tonk, Kearney.
- June 10 — Kearney Community Band performs, Harmon Park Sonotorium, Kearney.
- June 11 — Afroman, Salvador Kubrick, performs at The Other Side, Kearney.
- June 11 — Chancey Williams, performs at Joe’s Honky-Tonk, Kearney.
- June 12 — Wagons West Celebration, Trails & Rails Museum, Kearney.
- June 12 — Blue Plate Special performs music, George Spencer Tasting Room, Gibbon.
- June 12 — Tractor Pull, part of Annevar, Ravenna.
- June 12 — Them Dirty Roses, performs at Joe’s Honky-Tonk, Kearney.
- June 13 — Tractor Pull, part of Annevar, Ravenna.
- June 13 — Buffalo County Stampede, Trails & Rails Museum, Kearney.
- June 13 — Soda Fountain Sundae – Jerome Kills Small, The Archway, Kearney.
- June 13 — The Bottletops perform as part of the Concerts in the Park series presented by Kearney Arts Council, Harmon Park Sonotorium, Kearney.
- June 15 — Drive-In Theater Tour with Zach Williams, Mac Powell and Cain performing in concert, Viaero Center, Kearney.
- June 15 — First Responders – Minnow and Medics, The Archway, Kearney.
- June 16 — Diane’s Art Studio at the Archway, The Archway, Kearney
- June 17 — Randall King, performs at Joe’s Honky-Tonk, Kearney.
- June 17 — Kearney Community Band performs, Harmon Park Sonotorium, Kearney.
- June 17-20 — Annevar Festival, Ravenna.
- June 18 — Dillon Gaige, performs at Joe’s Honky-Tonk, Kearney.
- June 18-July 3 — “Cinderella,” presented by Crane River Theater, Yanney Park, Kearney
- June 18-July 4 — “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” presented by Minden Community Players, Minden Opera House, Minden.
- June 19 — OK Sisters performs music, George Spencer Tasting Room, Gibbon.
- June 19 — Easton Corbin, performs at Joe’s Honky-Tonk, Kearney.
- June 20 — Flatwater Jazz performs as part of the Concerts in the Park series presented by Kearney Arts Council, Harmon Park Sonotorium, Kearney.
- June 24 — Kearney Community Band performs, Harmon Park Sonotorium, Kearney.
- June 25-27 — Community Olympics, Kearney.
- June 25 — Cryptic Wisdom X Jay Influential, performs at The Other Side, Kearney.
- June 25 — Tim Montana, with Jake Simon, performs at Joe’s Honky-Tonk, Kearney.
- June 26 — Relevant performs music, George Spencer Tasting Room, Gibbon.
- June 26 — The Steel Woods LIVE, performs at Joe’s Honky-Tonk, Kearney.