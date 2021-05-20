A variety of entertainment to chose from on Kearney area stages, screens in June

KEARNEY — “Reunited and it feels so good!”

That’s how Marcy Brandt, executive director of the Minden Opera House in Minden, worded a recent press release about upcoming events in central Nebraska. The release celebrated the easing of restrictions for the pandemic.

“Events are back at MOH, friends!” she continued. “Yes, we’ve had some small offerings and rentals over the last year, but we feel that we can now confidently say that we are really and truly back. And it feels SO GOOD to say it. We are continuing to take steps to try and keep you safe.”

The staff at the Minden Opera House still encourages social distancing — along with wearing of masks — and promises to continue enhanced cleaning procedures.

“We also want you to take the precautions that you feel appropriate,” Brandt wrote. “Some of our upcoming shows will have safety protocols that will be set by the visiting group or organization, so we thank you in advance for your adherence to those requirements. We will be sure to communicate those changes with you well in advance of each show.”

Other arts organizations in central Nebraska also have events planned.