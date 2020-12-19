'A support system to lean on': Chaplains providing spiritual care for COVID-19 patients

KEARNEY — The Rev. Logan Ellis knows first-hand about the need for comfort during the COVID-19 crisis. Ellis, the new pastor at Axtell Presbyterian Church, had COVID himself this summer. His wife Erin did, too.
Neither had to be hospitalized, but they can sympathize with COVID-19 patients. “I had no fever, but I lost my sense of taste and smell for a month. I wanted ice cream and steak, which was weird. Ice cream felt cold on my tongue,” he said.
That experience is invaluable now for Ellis, 27, of Minden, who is also a chaplain associate at CHI Health Good Samaritan. He works primarily on-call on overnight or weekend shifts.
He might listen to families and loved ones. He might take temperatures or deliver materials and supplies to other areas of the hospital.
Recently, he stayed all night at Good Sam with the family of a critical patient. He prayed with them and kept them updated on the patient’s condition. Other times, he has accompanied a relative into the room of a critically ill patient.
“It can be difficult to ensure that everyone is safe and provide support for the patient, but family members have been very understandable in working within our guidelines,” he said.
He knows that in addition to expert medical care, COVID patients need comfort and a listening ear, especially since their families usually cannot visit them in person.
Spiritual support
Spiritual support has been critical during COVID-19, said Colleen Leise, division director of Pastoral Care for CHI Health. She has been with the hospital system since 2009 and held her current title for four years. She is responsible for three supervisors and 44 chaplains at 10 acute care CHI Health hospitals in Nebraska and Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Frank Parrington is the pastoral care supervisor for Good Sam and St. Francis. He’s a military veteran who became a chaplain after retirement 25 years ago. He wanted to offer spiritual assistance to people one-on-one, not preach from a pulpit.
Serving under him in Kearney are Sister Rose, who is also full time, and Ellis.
Chaplains traditionally used to be retired clergy, but today, hospitals prefer that chaplains have a master’s degree in theology or pastoral care. They also must have one unit of clinical pastoral education, or agree to complete that within two years of being hired.
Clinical pastoral education is an accredited program at CHI Health offering clinical experiences and structured group and individual education. Chaplains also are encouraged to become board certified through one of two national certifying commissions.
In short, CPE training is “an internship in hospital ministry,” Leise said. “It’s an “experiential program where we learn more about ourselves in relationship with experiencing pain, suffering, dying and death.”
Hot chocolate, prayers
Chaplains provide support to patients, their loved ones and the hospital staff. Their tasks range from taking packets of hot chocolate and inspirational messages to staff to putting on personal protective equipment and offering prayer and support at the bedside of a COVID-19 patient.
Clergy are considered support people, not visitors, so unless they have tested positive for COVID or are in quarantine or have another health concern, they are permitted to go into patients’ rooms.
“Even if someone is on a ventilator, a chaplain she is able to pray for them and talk to them. We never know how much they’re hearing, but prayer and spiritual care still going on,” she said.
“There are different ways we are present. Right now, with visitor restrictions, not as many family and friends are able to be with a COVID patient, so we make sure we can support him or her. We want to be sure we’re providing support in whatever way we can,” she said.
Zoom support
As COVID cases skyrocketed here in late fall, the chaplains were especially vulnerable to its demands. They needed spiritual care, too.
“Everybody in health care is feeling the stress and strain of COVID,” Leise said. “There’s a quote where a teacher once said, ‘you can’t give your students what you don’t have in yourself.’ That is true of anyone’s life. We are doing what we can to fill our own hearts and minds so we can come back with something to give each day.”
For that reason, Leise set up weekly Zoom calls for chaplains.
“On the Zoom calls, the staff gets together to pray, check on each other, see how people are coping and what they are doing to take care of themselves,” Leise said. They often ask for prayers for themselves, too.
“Things are difficult. This is a time for us to support each other and to bond, like you do with other relationships that bring you sustenance,” she said. “Everybody is feeling the weight of the pandemic. You can’t help but feel the weight of that, too.”
At Good Sam — which as of Wednesday morning had 22 COVID-patients, down from 42 several weeks ago — chaplain support is available around the clock. “We always want to provide support whenever we’re called,” Leise said.
At 8 a.m. every morning, Parrington or Sister Rose deliver a prayer to the entire staff on the intercom. “They are invaluable. They’ve been around for quite a while. The staff knows them and loves them and can relate to them,” Leise said.
She’s also glad Ellis is on board, too. “He took a unit of clinical pastoral education in Omaha in 2019, and it’s wonderful he came back to this area,” she said.
Ellis agrees. He knows how valuable chaplains are, especially for COVID patients. While he and his wife were never hospitalized, “we are glad that we had each other. We hope everyone who is experiencing COVID has a support system to lean on,” he said.
