'A support system to lean on': Chaplains providing spiritual care for COVID-19 patients

For that reason, Leise set up weekly Zoom calls for chaplains.

“On the Zoom calls, the staff gets together to pray, check on each other, see how people are coping and what they are doing to take care of themselves,” Leise said. They often ask for prayers for themselves, too.

“Things are difficult. This is a time for us to support each other and to bond, like you do with other relationships that bring you sustenance,” she said. “Everybody is feeling the weight of the pandemic. You can’t help but feel the weight of that, too.”

At Good Sam — which as of Wednesday morning had 22 COVID-patients, down from 42 several weeks ago — chaplain support is available around the clock. “We always want to provide support whenever we’re called,” Leise said.

At 8 a.m. every morning, Parrington or Sister Rose deliver a prayer to the entire staff on the intercom. “They are invaluable. They’ve been around for quite a while. The staff knows them and loves them and can relate to them,” Leise said.

She’s also glad Ellis is on board, too. “He took a unit of clinical pastoral education in Omaha in 2019, and it’s wonderful he came back to this area,” she said.