A slap-slap favorite from Central America right here in Kearney

KEARNEY — It’s Saturday, and the chilly Nebraska wind is carrying the aroma of one of Central America’s favorite foods — pupusas.

Delmy Uribe, her husband, Hector Lopez, and daughter, Jazmin Lopez, are wrapped in winter coats and hats as they work hard to keep pace with carryout orders.

The door to the kitchen is open wide enough to keep Delmy and her family cool while they cook.

“Slap, slap, slap.”

Delmy’s hands form soft masa dough into the shape of a shallow bowl. She then adds fillings of refried beans, pork rinds and grated cheese, curls everything into a ball and then flattens the ball into a saucer shape.

There’s a dozen or so pupusas (pooh-POOH-sus) sizzling on the griddle as Delmy flips them. In a few minutes they’ll be ready to serve.

Customers get a whiff of Delmy’s pupusas as they enter the kitchen.

Some customers are sitting at a table enjoying their food.

“This is the only way to eat pupusas,” said Oscar Ramirez, a Salvadoran who just gobbled down four steaming hot pupusas. For Ramirez and many of the others arriving at Delmy’s little pupusaria, enjoying the tasty griddle cakes is like vacationing to their homeland.

Delmy sells the pupusas to help her church and family, or to boost her income. Her pupusas are popular because they’re larger than most. On this Saturday she’s filling the pupusas with an assortment of popular ingredients.

“Slap, slap, slap.”

Another pupusa lands on the griddle and Delmy begins forming a handful of dough to receive the fillings.

Pupusas are a treat for the senses. There’s the aroma while they fry. Their golden brown color catches the eye as they’re flipped to fry on the second side, and then there’s the “slap, slap, slap” while Delmy molds the masa into different shapes.

There’s a lot of laughter while Dely cooks. Almost everyone in the pupusaria is smiling and happy.

Delmy said cooking pupusas is a three-day task. Most of that time she spends preparing the ingredients, including the colorful shredded cabbage served on the side, along with some salsa for a hint of heat.

The salad mixture includes finely chopped cabbage, onion, carrots, vinegar, oregano, salt and enough diced beets to turn the white cabbage pink.

The salsa has tomato, garlic, onion and cilantro.

Delmy sends plastic silverware home with takeout orders, but the diners who stay for a sit-down lunch ignore the plastic utensils. Some tear bits of their pupusas into small grabbers to get some cabbage and salsa with each bite. Others try different approaches — all without a fork or knife.

“There’s no wrong way to eat a pupusa,” said one of them.