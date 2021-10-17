A sacred drumbeat nurtures Kearney priest’s spirit

Five years later, he was assigned to churches in Rushville and Hay Springs, which bordered South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Reservation. He was there for six years.

“Natives would come down from the rez and sell blocks of cheese and canned meats so they could buy alcohol. We had done that to them. We put them on non-productive reservation land, gave them minimum check payments and asked that they eke out a minimal living. They turned to alcoholism,” he said.

“Sometimes, they would come to the door and ask for food. I would give them food, but to give them a sense of human dignity, I would ask them to pick up litter or twigs in the church yard,” he said.

Some people came two or three times a week, especially in the summer. He got to know some of them. “One man in his mid-to-late 20s looked like he was in his 40s because his face was so disfigured from alcoholism. I’d sit on the front porch with him. He was quiet. Sometimes we’d just sit together in silence,” Faesser said.

Native peoples’ plight

Faesser became increasingly troubled by what he saw and experienced.