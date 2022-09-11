 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'A River Runs Through It,' a Rowe Sanctuary fundraiser

GIBBON — Bill Taddicken, director of the Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary, understands the importance of keeping the mission of the sanctuary front and center, even during quiet times of the year.

One of those ways is “A River Runs Through It,” the annual dinner and auction fundraiser on Sept. 24.

“It’s a great way, in the fall, for us to reinvigorate everybody’s thoughts about Rowe Sanctuary and the work it takes all year long to produce a ‘crane season’ with habitat that’s acceptable to the birds and continues to support their migration,” he said in an interview from his office at the sanctuary southwest of Gibbon. “And that migration also helps support the local economy.”

During spring, more than 600,000 Sandhill cranes use the Platte River as a resting place on their migration to northern mating grounds. Rowe Sanctuary provides educational opportunities for patrons to learn about the migration, one of the last great annual migrations on the planet.

“It’s important to keep us in everybody’s thoughts, especially with the conditions brought on with the drought,” Taddicken said. “This year it might be a very important lesson for people to learn that the Platte River is not an infinite resource.”

“A River Runs Through It,” 5-9 p.m. Sept. 24, features a gourmet, locally sourced meal prepared by chefs Travis and Sara Evans of Kearney, expertly paired with fine wine and brews at the sanctuary southwest of Gibbon. New this year, two signature cocktails will be offered, taking inspiration from the beauty of Rowe Sanctuary’s natural surroundings. Live auction items include a VIP package with Symphony in the Flint Hills, a personal Prairie Chicken photography tour with Don Brockmeier and a trip to Audubon’s Hog Island in Maine in addition to other items.

Tickets are $125 per person. Registration deadline is Sept. 16.

“We’re excited to be able to bring back ‘A River Runs Through It’ after a few difficult years,” Taddicken said. “It’s sure to be a fun night and a great way for folks to help support Rowe Sanctuary and our conservation work along the Platte River.”

Proceeds from “A River Runs Through It” also help to support educational programs.

A River Run Through It

What: “A River Run Through It” presented by Rowe Sanctuary

When: 5-9 p.m. Sept. 24

Where: Rowe Sanctuary at 44450 Elm Island Road, Gibbon

Admission: $125 per person

Contact: 308-468-5282; RoweSanctuary.org

 Register by Sept. 16.

Upcoming events at Rowe Sanctuary:

 Saturday — Yoga on the Platte

 Wednesday — Prairie Seed Harvest

 Sept. 17 — Butterfly Festival

 Sept. 21 — Prairie Seed Harvest

 Sept. 21 — Wildflower Walk Wednesday

 Sept. 22 — Birding with Rowe Volunteers

 Sept. 28 — Prairie Seed Harvest

 Oct. 6 — Birding with Rowe Volunteers

 Oct. 20 — Birding with Rowe Volunteers

