A record-setting $1.59M raised during the 10th annual Give Where You Live

KEARNEY — Buffalo County residents are more generous than Santa Claus.

The 10th annual Give Where You Live brought in a whopping $1,596,095 and set a new record for the annual 24-hour fundraiser put on since 2013 by the Kearney Area Community Foundation.

That total surpassed last year’s $1.4 million by $158,000, or 11%.

Top 10 fundraisers Yanney Heritage Park Foundation: $88,757 Pleasanton Volunteer Fire Department: $65,727 Faith Christian School Foundation: $46,164 Buffalo County Historical Society/Trails & Rails Museum: $45,377 Kearney Area Animal Shelter: $42,391 Crane River Theater: $37,113 HelpCare Clinic: $35,193 Kids & Dreams Foundation: $34,701 Salvation Army: $33,355 K-9 Freeks Dog Rescue: $29,916

Judi Sickler, president and CEO of KACF, her five-member staff and a few volunteers blew noisemakers and poured wine when the $1 million figure was reached at 7:30 p.m., but donors gave nearly half of that amount, again, in the event’s remaining four and a half hours.

“This is a day of joy,” she said when the clock struck midnight. “Nonprofits, the community, everyone — both donors and volunteers — are happy as heck when they come into the office to give us donations on this day. It’s been a great day.”

The foundation will spend the next few weeks double-checking donations, verifying checks and other procedures to confirm totals raised.

All day long, leaders and supporters of the 181 participating nonprofits in Kearney, Gibbon, Shelton, Ravenna and Pleasanton kept their eyes on totals updated minute-by-minute by KACF’s givewhereyoulive.net.website. The event ran from midnight to 11:59 p.m.

Raising the most money was the Yanney Heritage Park Foundation, with 79 donors giving $88,777 toward seven botanical gardens, a reflecting pond, a gazebo, a courtyard and a trailhead being constructed at Yanney Heritage Park.

Second was the Pleasanton Volunteer Fire Department, with $65,727 from 34 donors. The department has been raising $500,000 for a new fire hall in recent years, and the GWYL amount brings the total raised or pledged to roughly $465,000. Construction is expected to start in the spring.

Third was the Kearney Area Animal Shelter, with 136 donors contributing $46,491.

Fourth was Faith Christian School Foundation, where 34 donors gave $46,164 and nearly doubled its $25,000 fundraising goal. It hit that goal at 5 p.m. “People believe in what we’re doing,” Dave Dickinson, head of the foundation, said. He said the foundation sent a mailing about GWYL last month, and reminded people about the event on social media, but it is always heavily supported. Several years ago, it was the GWYL’s top fundraiser.

Leading for a good part of the day was K-9 Freekz Dog Rescue, which finished 10th with $29,916 from 76 donors. The group set up a table at Hilltop Mall to dispense information and take checks from donors. The group was founded in 2014 to rescue homeless, abandoned, abused and neglected dogs.

“We’re a little shocked, actually, how well we’re doing,” Heather Bennett, a co-founder, said early Thursday afternoon. Last year, the group received $19,000 in GWYL, so this year it set a goal of $30,000. By mid-afternoon, it upped that goal to $35,000 “because we got so many donations,” Bennett said. “We have a lot of followers who love animals. We have really good donors.”

Even nonprofits not among the leaders enjoyed the day. Special Olympics set up a table at Hilltop Mall at 7:30 a.m. with 350 one-dozen boxes of donuts and gave one box to people who donated at least $20 to the group. By 2:30 p.m., just 40 boxes remained.

“We love Give Where You Live. It’s a fun day to get out and meet people, and being at the mall makes it easier for people who want to donate,” Tammy Lawter, a board member, said. With her was Scott Hickel, 29, who has participated in Special Olympics events since he was 12 or 13. The group raised $10,987, more than doubling its $5,000 goal. The money will go for softball uniforms and new equipment.

In the top 10 for part of the afternoon was FreeThinking Ministries, a Christian apologetic movement started by Tim Stratton that is aimed at “helping people see God for who He truly is, so they can fall in love with him.” It raised $25,202, which Stratton said reflects its value.

“We’re making waves around the world,” he said, so much so that he will likely hire its first employee in the spring to do part-time ministry and fundraising.

GWYL activities were also part of the Christmas Walk Thursday evening in downtown Kearney. At the former Paint Paradise site on Central Avenue, Kearney Noon Rotary was raising funds for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. DPIL provides free books for children from birth to five each month, but Rotary must pay $2 postage on each book.

Rotary raised $3,565 from 33 donors and signed up more than 300 parents to receive books for their little ones. Mrs. Santa Claus was there reading books to tots. Project chair Carol Renner said the club set no GWYL goal. “We graciously appreciate every donation we get,” she said.

Crane River Theater invited Santa Claus to visit with children during the Christmas Walk. Both Santa and GWYL brought a smile to the face of Crane River Executive Director Steve Barth. Crane River reached its $25,000 fundraising goal close to 5:30, “so this is just fun time,” he said a short time later.

Crane River raised $37,183, sixth highest among the 181 nonprofits.

Barth called KACF “an amazing incubator for Crane River for the funds we need. We work so hard throughout the year that sometimes we ask, ‘Is it worth it?’ But the amount of support, joy and generosity from the community on this day makes it worth it.”