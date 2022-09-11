A 'Queen Mum' and some quirks in England

My little bobblehead of Queen Elizabeth stands there grinning. She wears a sky-blue dress and matching stovepipe hat adorned with flowers. A sensible black purse rests in her left elbow while she waves with her white-gloved hand.

I bought that trinket when I went to England seven years ago to visit my daughter Sara and her husband Peter. They lived in Ashby-de-la-Zouch, a 1,200-year-old town three hours north of London, because Peter worked for Rolls Royce. My grandchildren gave me a new nickname during that visit: Queen Mum.

After Queen Elizabeth died Thursday, that bobblehead took on new meaning. Elizabeth has been queen of England as long as I’ve been alive. As I watched mourners gather near Buckingham Palace, I remembered watching the Changing of the Guard there on a chilly Saturday morning with my grandchildren in November 2015. In a cold drizzle, we huddled under the statue of Queen Elizabeth I, watching. During that two-week trip, England felt like a long-lost relative I’d fondly come to know.

My son Matt and I visited Sara and Peter again in 2017, but we spent the first week zipping around by ourselves. I took four or five guidebooks. Matt, typical of his generation, took nothing but his phone. It contained every reservation and route he needed.

London was alive, bustling with British accents, foreign languages and women in burkas. Our hotel room provided a china teapot, china cups and a plethora of teabags.

On Sunday morning, we attended Choral Matins at Westminster Abbey. When ushers seated us in the choir loft, I felt as if I’d been given a seat at God’s right hand. The organ was thunderous, and the architecture was sublime; had I done nothing in England but attend that service, my journey would have been worth it, but curiously, few worshippers were there.

At the London Eye, long lines of people snaked around ropes like throngs at Disneyland. That ride was a disappointment. Sure, it offered a glimpse over London rooftops a la Mary Poppins, but the boat ride down the Thames was more captivating.

That afternoon, we hopped on an Uber to get to Abbey Road, and our turbaned Turkish immigrant driver said he’d emigrated to London six years earlier. He said housing is so expensive and in such short supply that he was just now “getting” an adequate apartment. He was a Muslim. He said everyone should just get along and quit highlighting their differences.

Late that evening, in dimming twilight, we strolled down a long, wide garden path past the Princess Diana Memorial Playground and handsome Kensington Palace, where Prince William and Kate live with their children. We saw lights come on in apartments nearby. London was hushed, curling up, preparing to sleep.

Two days later, we took the train to Edinburgh. We trekked a mile and a half up to Arthur’s Seat, an ancient volcanic peak. The air was crisp. The sun played peek-a-boo. That morning was rugged and nippy. I still remember the North Sea and the Firth of Forth sitting far out beyond the Edinburgh rooftops.

Afterward, we stopped for water at the 500-year-old Palace of Holyroodhouse and were so intrigued that we took a tour. Queen Elizabeth stayed there when she came to Scotland every July and held a garden reception for the public.

The tour was full of the romp of Scottish history — kings and queens, quarrels and political mayhem. Mary Queen of Scots resided there, and we saw the chamber where David Rizzo, her Italian secretary, was stabbed 56 times by palace men because Mary’s husband feared the two might be having an affair. Mary’s infant son was named king as a baby because people thought she was unfit to be queen. It was a soap opera, like so much of British history.

Later, back in England, we visited Salisbury Cathedral, where people have worshiped for 800 years. Despite wars, great fires, plagues and more wars, it keeps going, just like the British monarchy.

Having lived in England, Sara said Americans are more fascinated by British royalty than the British are. Many Brits believe the monarchy is a rusting concept that ought to be scrapped. Perhaps it is, but I, the unofficial Queen Mum, eagerly await the centuries-old pageantry of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral and the coronation of King Charles III. They are pages in the unfolding story of human history.