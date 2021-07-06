 Skip to main content
A portion of Kearney's Avenue N closed one-month for repairs
A portion of Kearney's Avenue N closed one-month for repairs

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Public Works Department and Blessing Construction have announced that, weather permitting, beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, Avenue N will be closed from 33rd Drive to 34th Street .

The purpose of the closure is for street replacement and reconstruction.

This phase of the project is expected to be completed in approximately one month, according to the city of Kearney’s engineering department.

Motorists are advised to use extreme caution when traveling around the work zone.

