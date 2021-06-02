A portion of Kearney's 36th Street closed for concrete repairs

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Public Works Department has announced that 36th Street from Avenue G to Avenue I will be closed beginning today for concrete repairs.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Weather permitting, the concrete repairs on 36th Street are expected to last for approximately two weeks.

No through traffic will be available; however, residents living within the work area will be allowed access to their homes during this time.