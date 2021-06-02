 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A portion of Kearney's 36th Street closed for concrete repairs
0 comments
top story

A portion of Kearney's 36th Street closed for concrete repairs

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Public Works Department has announced that 36th Street from Avenue G to Avenue I will be closed beginning today for concrete repairs.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Weather permitting, the concrete repairs on 36th Street are expected to last for approximately two weeks.

No through traffic will be available; however, residents living within the work area will be allowed access to their homes during this time.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Malaysia welcomes third giant panda baby at zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News