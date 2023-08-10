KEARNEY — Ranee Borowski has been teaching for 16 years, but she still glitters with excitement as another school year begins.

Borowski will welcome 22 kindergarteners in her classroom today in northwest Kearney’s Windy Hills Elementary.

“The new school year holds so much promise,” she said with a smile Wednesday as she finished preparations.

In her classroom, small desks and their blue chairs were arranged in semi-circular rows. Each desk was brightly labeled with a pupil’s name. Several forms and papers, in shades of green or blue or yellow, were set out artistically on each desk.

Borowski had decorated bulletin boards with letters of the alphabet, the months of the year, the seasons, and much more.

KPS teachers officially arrived Monday to begin preparing their classrooms, but Borowski started preparations last week.

“I’m ready to go,” she said.

As the school year begins, KPS will have 5,711 students, including 1,607 students at Kearney High School, 2,799 elementary pupils and 1,205 middle schoolers. The only notable change is that the district will have 45 fewer kindergarten pupils than it did a year ago, according to Tori Stofferson, KPS communications director.

The district has 800 faculty and staff in its 15 buildings. KPS teachers will number 437 this year, compared to 436 a year ago.

“We eagerly anticipate the return of both our students and staff to the schools,” Superintendent Jason Mundorf said.

“The seamless start of this new school year is the direct result of meticulous preparations made by our facilities, technology, transportation, and dining personnel, in addition to the exceptional contributions of our principals, teachers, and support staff. It’s going to be a great year.”

All other schools in Kearney will open Aug. 16. That includes Kearney Catholic High School.

Faith Christian School will have 111 pupils in preschool through eighth grade. That’s just three more than last year. The school has 12 teachers and 17 administrators.

FCS will hold a back-to-school night Monday evening, when parents and children can come see their classrooms and meet their teachers,

Zion Lutheran School will also open Aug. 16. Anthony Splittgerber, the principal, said its enrollment of 182 pupils in grades preschool through eighth is roughly the same as last year.