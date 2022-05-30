A new chapter, new location for Kearney's The Solid Rock

KEARNEY — Linda Muhlbach can’t help smiling.

Her Christian bookstore, The Solid Rock, is thriving in its new location at 1010 Third Ave. It opened there Feb. 7.

“Our customers are enjoying the new space. Not too long ago, two gentlemen were traveling and they pulled off I-80 to find a restaurant,” Muhlbach said. “They found us and came in. They’d never been in a store where you could buy a Bible. Each man purchased one.”

The store, which carries Bibles, spiritual books, greeting cards, calendars, CDs, wall plaques, stationery, pictures, jewelry, leather bags and more, had been a staple at 2010 Central Ave. ever since Bill and Ila Ballou opened it there in the early 1970s.

Now, the relocated store is roughly two-thirds the size of the previous one, but Muhlbach thinks its lower ceiling and white shelves make it cozier and more inviting.

“We like the smaller space because it is easier for customers to shop here, and it is easier to see trends of what our customers want. Easier access and better parking are another benefit,” she said.

One thing that hasn’t changed is the eight-person staff, who Muhlbach calls “a blessing,”

Muhlbach and her husband Dan purchased the store in January 2019, a year before the pandemic. They’ve weathered two floods in 2019, the pandemic in 2020, the relocation and continuing changes in retail.

“Retail is shifting. With the internet and supply chain issues, it’s important to stay fresh, focused on customers and remain relevant. The move has helped us do that,” Muhlbach said.

For example, the previous store had eight large cases of Christian music CDs. “We’re down to one spinner, but that’s where the market is right now,” she said.

“We aren’t Amazon, and we won’t try to be Amazon, but I’ve found people like to shop locally. They understand the importance of that and how it affects the local economy,” she said.

She has coped with rising shipping costs and a shipping surcharge added by vendors, “but we try to price our merchandise as fairly as possible,” she said.

It took two weeks to move the inventory from the Central Avenue space, then unpack it and display it. Assisting with the move was Roxie Hinrichs, owner of Organization Rox, who helped design the layout of the new store.

“We carry the same things we had before, but there’s more shoppable space,” Muhlbach said. “We continue to carry bestsellers and new releases of books, and we can special-order items we don’t have on the shelves.”

Saturday draws the most customers, and Muhlbach is grateful to now have adequate, convenient parking. That wasn’t always the case at the Central Avenue location. The store is closed on Sundays to give the staff a day with their families.

Muhlbach is happy with the fresh start. “God got us through,” she said.