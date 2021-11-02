A memorial for our veterans: Dedication on Veterans Day for ‘beautiful’ project at the Central Nebraska Veterans' Home

The memorial committee, a nonprofit under the umbrella of the Kearney Area Community Foundation, began fundraising for the project in October 2015, with construction starting June 2019.

Bob Harpst, a member of the memorial committee, was surprised by the donations for the project. “This turned out so much better than we could ever have expected. It’s just beautiful.”

Public parking will be available at Patriot Park, south of the CNVH for those attending the dedication. The public is encouraged to enter Patriot Park from the south, and arrive by 1:15 p.m. to allow for walking time to the memorial. Limited shuttle service will be available.

Following the dedication will be an informal gathering at American Legion Post 52, located at 1223 Central Ave. in Kearney.

The CNVH is closed to the public at the recommendation of the CDC guidance on COVID-19 infection control procedures. Individuals who wish to visit with a member must schedule their visit in advance by contacting the facility or using the online scheduling system at veterans.nebraska.gov/cnvh.