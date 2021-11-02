A memorial for our veterans: Dedication on Veterans Day for ‘beautiful’ project at the Central Nebraska Veterans' Home

KEARNEY — After two years under construction, and delays because of the pandemic, the Veterans Memorial at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home is ready for dedication.
The Veterans Memorial officially will be dedicated at 2 p.m. Nov. 11, Veterans Day, on the southeast corner of the CNVH at 4510 E. 56th St.
The dedication will include Gov. Pete Ricketts, U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith, Kearney Mayor Stan Clouse and Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs Director John Hilgert.
Weather permitting, members of the veterans’ home will be in attendance.
The dedication ceremony will be livestreamed via the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.
About $1.5 million covered the cost to erect the 173-foot by 103-foot memorial. The remaining $500,000 will be set aside in an endowment managed by the committee, which will be utilized for memorial repairs and upkeep.
The veterans memorial features 16-foot-tall, 3-foot-wide and 3-foot-thick concrete pillars encased in granite each recognizing a branch of the military. Other pillars, which are 8 feet tall, 6 feet wide and 2½ feet thick concrete encased in granite, represent each conflict since Nebraska’s statehood, beginning with the Civil War.
The memorial was designed by Kearney native Phil Cudaback, a San Diego architect.
The memorial committee, a nonprofit under the umbrella of the Kearney Area Community Foundation, began fundraising for the project in October 2015, with construction starting June 2019.
Bob Harpst, a member of the memorial committee, was surprised by the donations for the project. “This turned out so much better than we could ever have expected. It’s just beautiful.”
Public parking will be available at Patriot Park, south of the CNVH for those attending the dedication. The public is encouraged to enter Patriot Park from the south, and arrive by 1:15 p.m. to allow for walking time to the memorial. Limited shuttle service will be available.
Following the dedication will be an informal gathering at American Legion Post 52, located at 1223 Central Ave. in Kearney.
The CNVH is closed to the public at the recommendation of the CDC guidance on COVID-19 infection control procedures. Individuals who wish to visit with a member must schedule their visit in advance by contacting the facility or using the online scheduling system at veterans.nebraska.gov/cnvh.