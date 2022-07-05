A look at Central Platte Natural Resource District programs

Groundwater quantity

In 1987, CPNRD’s Groundwater Quantity Management Program was developed using the U.S. Geological Survey’s model of the hydrogeologic aquifer system. CPNRD’s plan has 24 ground water management areas and a phased program to implement controls as needed.

Olsson Engineering currently is updating the plan by utilizing the Cooperative Hydrology Study (COHYST) and Groundwater Evaluation Toolkit (GET) to evaluate current plan triggers, update data sets and maps, and run scenarios to predict what may happen with future management options.

Integrated Management Plan: In 2003, CPNRD issued a suspension on drilling new wells and expansion of irrigated acres to determine what groundwater and surface water problems existed and how future water supplies could be affected. In 2004, the Nebraska DNR designated the Platte Basin above Elm Creek as over-appropriated and the area from Columbus to Elm Creek was fully appropriated. In response, CPNRD and Nebraska DNR developed an individual Integrated Management Plan (IMP) in 2005 with the second increment approved in 2019.

Basin-Wide Plan: The initial Platte River Basin-Wide Plan was effective in 2012 to set objectives to incrementally reduce the difference between current and fully appropriated levels of development within the basin. The second increment was approved by the North Platte, South Platte, Central Platte, Twin Platte, Tri-Basin NRDs, and Nebraska DNR in 2019.

PRRIP Habitat Plan: The Platte River Recovery Implementation Program has a big stake in the PRRIP’s goal to improve and conserve habitat for threatened and endangered species, including the whooping crane and piping plover on the central Platte and the endangered pallid sturgeon on the lower Platte. PRRIP was signed by the federal government and the basin states of Nebraska, Colorado, and Wyoming in 2006. The plan requires no new depletions to target flows and efforts to bring the Platte River back to 1997 levels.

Here’s a quick look at just a few of the numerous environmental protection programs conduced by the Central Platte Natural Resources District.

Water Banking Program: CPNRD initiated the first Water Bank in Nebraska in 2007 to acquire water rights from willing landowners to reach post-1997 water mitigation goals. In 2012, the NRD initiated partnerships to rehabilitate the surface water canals in Dawson County, including Cozad Ditch, Thirty Mile Irrigation District and Southside Irrigation District. All three canals deliver water for surface water irrigation and divert water for retimed recharge during excess flow events. Excess Platte River

flows diverted by the three canals has totaled 89,590 AF and the computed recharge was 40,512 AF.

30-Year Reserve Program: In 2021, a 30-year acreage reserve program was added to the NRD’s Groundwater Management Plan Rules and Regulations. The program was developed to provide a long-term solution in protecting surface water rights and to ensure that supplies in the Platte Basin are optimized and managed efficiently with maximum benefits and to meet water management obligations. Irrigation districts sign up for the program and surface water users have the option to opt-in or opt-out annually. Irrigation districts that are involved — Thirty Mile, Cozad Ditch and Southside — all approved participating in the program.

Surface Water Storage: In 2018, CPNRD partnered with CNPPID, NPPD and Nebraska DNR to store a portion of the unused surface water irrigation water in Lake McConaughy. The water is transferred to the Environmental Account on Oct. 1 each year, allowing the mitigation water to be released to meet various water management targets and goals.

Research

Crop Irrigation and Demand: In 2013, CPNRD starting providing cost-share for producers to install telemetry equipment that provides real-time data on water usage and soil moisture. The amount of water pumped and precipitation are measured to develop irrigation efficiencies by equipment type, soil water holding capacities and crop type. Participants can check gallons per minute used, inches applied per day and throughout the season, and soil moisture readings.

Flood Planning: In 2020, CPNRD received grants to identify what is needed to address flooding and to design specific watershed plans. Work includes environmental assessments for: Spring and Buffalo Creeks Watershed in Dawson County; the Lower Wood River Watershed that includes portions of Buffalo, Hall and Merrick counties; and Elm and Turkey Creek Watershed that includes Dawson and Buffalo counties.

Drought Mitigation: In 2018, JEO Consulting Group was hired to develop a drought management plan to identify vulnerabilities in CPNRD, create a methodology for monitoring drought conditions and identify processes to respond to and manage the impacts of future drought. The plan’s goal is to assist CPNRD in water resources management and lead to a more sustainable and stable water supply for all users across the district.