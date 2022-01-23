A life story in photos

There were all of us in the stands at the Indianapolis 500, a 99-year family tradition, and my father slicing the Easter ham in his tie after Easter services at church.

When did I age? Gone was my strawberry blond hair, my size 8 figure. There was little Matt, age 2, sitting on his bed. Now he’s 36, working in the entertainment industry in Los Angeles.

All afternoon, we pored through them. Then, one by one, I discarded all but a few of them.

Some of you readers will shudder and ask, “How could you throw those away?” My answer: It was easy.

That old cliche that says you can’t take it with you is true.

When I moved away from Cleveland 10 years ago, I sold most of my possessions, and I have zero regrets. Sure, I miss a few of them, but when I’m gone, my kids likely won’t want them, and I want to spare them the chore of getting rid of them. Material things that seem so permanent are really only temporary.