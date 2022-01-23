A life story in photos

On Christmas Eve, my son Matt had a surprise for me. It was a gift of a different kind. Unwrapped. A gift of memories. While home in Cleveland for Christmas, Matt had found six plastic bins full of my old keepsakes in his dad’s basement.
I’d forgotten all about those bins. After I sold my suburban house in Cleveland 10 years ago and moved away, my ex-husband had stored a few of my things, including those dusty bins.
On Christmas afternoon, Matt and I opened those bins. They were crammed full of stuff. A few treasured paperbacks I thought I’d lost. A few old programs from school concerts. Scribbled Mother’s Day cards my toddlers had made me.
But mostly photos. So many photos. There was my life, compressed into six bins of photos. Riding a mule down the Grand Canyon. My kids rafting down the Colorado River near Utah’s Arches National Park. Standing in front of the Kremlin in Moscow in 1974. My son and I shivering along the Arctic Ocean in Barrow, Alaska. Me riding an ostrich near Cape Town, South Africa.
“Look at this,” I’d say to Matt. He’d chuckle. There was Matt’s sister Sara, then 3, grinning in the black-cat costume I’d made her for Halloween. Matt on the first day of school. He wore the same shirt on that first day from fifth grade until he was a high school sophomore and couldn’t squeeze into it anymore.
There were all of us in the stands at the Indianapolis 500, a 99-year family tradition, and my father slicing the Easter ham in his tie after Easter services at church.
When did I age? Gone was my strawberry blond hair, my size 8 figure. There was little Matt, age 2, sitting on his bed. Now he’s 36, working in the entertainment industry in Los Angeles.
All afternoon, we pored through them. Then, one by one, I discarded all but a few of them.
Some of you readers will shudder and ask, “How could you throw those away?” My answer: It was easy.
That old cliche that says you can’t take it with you is true.
When I moved away from Cleveland 10 years ago, I sold most of my possessions, and I have zero regrets. Sure, I miss a few of them, but when I’m gone, my kids likely won’t want them, and I want to spare them the chore of getting rid of them. Material things that seem so permanent are really only temporary.
I think of the decades of cluttered possessions in friends’ houses — old dolls, dented filing cabinet full of old bills and documents, rusting tools — and pity their children who will have to clean out all that stuff when they die, or when they sell their homes. By the time we have grandchildren, we have accumulated so much.
What happens then? The inevitable.
My mother spent four months going through old photos and keepsakes when she downsized from her four-bedroom house into a retirement apartment. She didn’t want to leave that arduous chore for us when she died.
When my friend’s mother died in Cleveland, she literally left hundreds of slides she’d taken on multiple overseas trips. Nobody wanted them.
And nobody, not even antique dealers, wanted my mother’s prized cherry dining room table with Duncan Phyfe legs and 12 matching chairs. It was too big for her retirement apartment and too big for her children’s homes, too. “Nobody wants that stuff anyone,” an antique dealer told us. I can’t remember what happened to it or so many other once-cherished belongings.
Back to Christmas afternoon. By sundown, I had condensed those six bins of photos down to just one. I kept photos of my father in his Christmas bow tie, my mother in her wedding gown, my son in his cap and gown, my daughter on her wedding day, my grandchildren as babies, my grandparents holding hands 102 years ago.
In the end, Matt asked only that I label the photos I’m keeping. Write down who it was and when it was taken, he said. Fifty years from now, whomever looks at them will want to know.