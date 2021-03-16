'A life of its own:' Kearneyite ensuring those Omaha to Scottsbluff benefit from Farmer to Families program

He worked hard to get a truck out to Scottsbluff.

“They’d never received food boxes from the USDA due to their location,” Cochran said, “Food pantries in Nebraska are covered in Lincoln and Omaha, but once past Lincoln, they don’t know the rest of the state exists.”

He is working on a plan to get food to storm-lashed Texas shortly. Earlier this month, the federal government estimated that 56% of that state’s population was food-challenged because of the disaster, he said.

“We’ll never feed them all, but if we swing this, we could feed 120,000 families a week. That’s 2,400,000 meals a week,” he said. So far, he has 1,200 volunteers ready and waiting to help through service clubs and other groups.

“Yes, I’m scared to death about doing this. Maybe I’m not smart enough to know there’s a reason no one has done this before, but if we don’t try, that would be worse. So, it’s full speed ahead,” he said

Food is distributed in Kearney every week. So far, it will continue through March, and it may extend into late June, which is the first anniversary of when the program began. Food has been delivered to Lexington as well.