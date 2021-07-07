'A Ha' moment leads new pastor to Kearney's Family of Christ church

Finally, after the family moved to Jo’s hometown of Prairie du Sac, Wis., Sirotzki joined her family’s ELCA church and became a lay assistant minister. “I guess I could say that this led up to my ‘a ha’ moment,” he said.

One day, a church pastor asked Sirotzki if he had ever considered being a pastor.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“My reply was, ‘Yes, about 30 years ago,” but now, in his mid-50s, he believed he was “far too old to be going off to seminary.” She encouraged him to pray about it.

Without telling him, she had a friend send him information about Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa.

“I received a large envelope that was several inches thick. It wouldn’t even fit in the mailbox. The letter carrier had to leave it between the storm door and front door,” he said.

One thing led to another.

He and Jo went to an informational weekend at Wartburg. He applied and was accepted.

“When we told our son, Matt, the first thing he said was, “What took you so long?’” Sirotzki said.