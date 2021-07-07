'A Ha' moment leads new pastor to Kearney's Family of Christ church

KEARNEY — “Dad, what took you so long?”
That’s what Matt Sirotzki asked his father Carl when, at the age of 57, Carl finally followed a lifelong nudge and went off to the seminary. This spring, he was named interim pastor at Family of Christ Lutheran Church after the retirement of the Rev. John Gosswein.
Sirotzki knew by the eighth grade that God was calling him to the ministry, but he wasn’t sure what that meant. Raised a Catholic in Chicago’s Bucktown neighborhood, he attended Catholic schools, served as an altar boy and sang in the choir.
As a college senior, he briefly considered joining a Catholic order called the Christian Brothers, but then he put that aside.
Still, he felt a “nudging in his heart” to pursue the ministry, so he visited churches in various denominations to figure it out.
“My wife Jo and I had often spoken about my attending seminary, but life circumstances always came up and I would put ministry on the back burner. Plus, what seminary would I go to?” he said.
In the meantime, he earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology at Dominican University and a master’s degree in human services and counseling from DePaul University. He taught middle school and high school and did divorce mediation in Chicago.
Finally, after the family moved to Jo’s hometown of Prairie du Sac, Wis., Sirotzki joined her family’s ELCA church and became a lay assistant minister. “I guess I could say that this led up to my ‘a ha’ moment,” he said.
One day, a church pastor asked Sirotzki if he had ever considered being a pastor.
“My reply was, ‘Yes, about 30 years ago,” but now, in his mid-50s, he believed he was “far too old to be going off to seminary.” She encouraged him to pray about it.
Without telling him, she had a friend send him information about Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa.
“I received a large envelope that was several inches thick. It wouldn’t even fit in the mailbox. The letter carrier had to leave it between the storm door and front door,” he said.
One thing led to another.
He and Jo went to an informational weekend at Wartburg. He applied and was accepted.
“When we told our son, Matt, the first thing he said was, “What took you so long?’” Sirotzki said.
Since being ordained in November 2015, Sirotzki has served congregations in southeast Wisconsin and in Wausa, Neb., in Knox County, before coming to Family of Christ in Kearney.
“My wife and I both felt that this is where the Holy Spirit was calling us. The people of Family of Christ have been so good to us since we arrived,” he said.
He also is continuing the tradition of signed services on Saturday evenings. He believes his role as an interim pastor is to “provide stability and leadership until the congregation calls its next pastor.”
He added, “Since being part of the Nebraska Synod, Jo and I have always enjoyed coming to Kearney for Synod Assemblies and Theo-Con. We are so excited about everything Kearney has to offer.”