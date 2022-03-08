 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A garage was a total loss after an early-morning electrical fire Monday in Holdrege.

Weather made battling electrical fire in Holdrege garage difficult

 Ashley Bebensee, Kearney Hub

HOLDREGE — A detached garage was destroyed in an early-morning fire Monday in Holdrege.

The Holdrege Volunteer Fire Department was called to the fire around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Arthur Street. The garage was engulfed when first responders arrived on the scene, said Holdrege Fire Chief Dallas Roemmich.

A gas meter was compromised, and Roemmich was able to shut it off.

Freezing temperatures and snow cause more difficulties for firefighters when fighting the fire.

“Water turns to ice when it is 19 degrees real fast. With the layer of snow that was already on the ground, that adds a difficulty level to it (for traction),” Roemmich explained.

The fire was extinguished in about two hours. The garage contained lawn mowers as well as personal belongings. The structure, along with a chicken coop, was a total loss. Chickens were not harmed.

Roemmich reported the cause of the fire to be electrical.

