A free book every month for tots, thanks to Kearney Noon Rotary program

KEARNEY — Imagine a preschooler receiving a free book in the mail every month.

That can begin early this fall for homes in the 68845 and 68847 zip codes.

The Kearney Noon Rotary Club is partnering with international Dolly Parton Imagination Library to provide this service for children aged 0 to 5. There are no income guidelines.

Parents may register starting July 29 on the Kearney Noon Rotary Facebook page.

“All a parent has to do is sign up,” said Carol Renner, chairman of the project for Noon Rotary. “A child will receive an age-appropriate book every month until he or she turns 5 years old, as long as funding goes on.”

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth to age five regardless of their parents’ income. The books are financed through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Foundation. Its Board of Reading Specialists selects titles for children at each age level. The list of books is available on its site.

Renner, a retired associate superintendent with Kearney Public Schools, learned about the program several years ago and suggested that Rotary help bring it to fruition. All books are free, but Rotary will cover the postage, which is approximately $2.10 per book.

The Kearney Noon Rotary Club signed an agreement to partner with the DPIL and participate in the Book Software System, which keeps databases for mailing and registration.

“Being an educator, I have my heart in preschool area. The club determined that this is a way for us to make a difference,” Renner said.

Launched in 1995, the DPIL first distributed free books to children in Sevier County, Tennessee, where Parton grew up. By 2003, it had mailed one million books. In 2004, the effort went national. It has since expanded to Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and the Republic of Ireland. In the past 27 years, it has distributed 172 million books.

In a quote on the DPIL website, Parton said, “I created the Imagination Library as a tribute to my daddy. He was the smartest man I have ever known, but I know in my heart that his inability to read probably kept him from fulfilling all of his dreams. Before he passed away, my daddy told me the Imagination Library was probably the most important thing I had ever done.”

Right now, Noon Rotary has the ability to serve 300 children. Donations from members, businesses, parents and others will allow it to serve even more. Donations can be made to the Kearney Noon Rotary Imagination Library project via the Kearney Area Community Foundation.

“Dolly Parton is such a genuine giving person. She thinks to do this out of her heart, not to bring attention to herself. She is motivated by her father not being able to read,” Renner said.

Renner added, “It’s interesting to me that as word has gotten out, people have approached me and said, ‘This is wonderful. We want to help.’ We’re concerned about literacy and getting books into the hands of kids. If we need to, we will continue to raise funds for this project.”

The Kearney Public Library is publicly supporting the program. “Imagine every child receiving his or her very own book every month. The possibilities for children growing up in a home filled with books are endless,” said Matthew Williams, library executive director.

Jason Mundorf, KPS superintendent, said the project “is a wonderful tool for building a family library for young readers.”

To learn more, visit the Noon Rotary Club’s Facebook page.