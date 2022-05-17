A 'Fixer:' Shelby Uhrich, the trusted go-to for NICU care at Kearney Regional Medical

KEARNEY — Shelby Uhrich calls herself an adrenaline junkie.

Uhrich oozes with enthusiasm every day as the lead charge RN in the NICU at the Maternity Care Center at Kearney Regional Medical Center. She’s held that position since the unit opened in 2017.

“I love being able to help parents through the transition when they have a baby who is sick or premature. We provide care not only to the baby, but also the parents and the whole family so we can eventually graduate them out the door,” she said.

That attitude has brought Uhrich the honor of being named a 2022 Kearney Hub Health Care Hero. She was nominated by Paula Osborne, a mother whose infant was tenderly cared for by Uhrich.

“Shelby is an amazing NICU nurse! Everything she does is with compassion, and her heart is truly in her job. She took care of both our daughter and our son in the NICU, and I knew I never had to worry when she was on staff. Her level of caring goes above and beyond,” Osborne said.

Uhrich called the award “an incredible honor.”

Personal trauma

Uhrich knows firsthand how harrowing an infant’s stay in the NICU can be. Her son was born with Pierre Robin sequence, a rare birth defect characterized by an underdeveloped jaw, backward displacement of the tongue and upper airway obstruction. He underwent surgery in Omaha. He’s now 12 years old and healthy, but Uhrich and her husband John will never forget the trauma of that experience.

“That was a turning point in my career. I experienced the NICU as the mother of a patient, not a nurse, and that gave me a full understanding of what it was like to have a baby in the NICU. It made me a much better nurse,” she said.

In that role, she helps parents understand medical terminology and “the road to graduation from the NICU as far as the milestones they have to reach,” she said.

“The body is an amazing thing. I always loved science, and I think the technology and medications we’ve come up with so far in medicine are incredible,” she said.

She also helps them learn basics of feeding, diapering, bathing, breastfeeding and skin-to-skin contact. “A baby likes to have skin against mom,” she said.

A ‘fixer’

Uhrich calls herself a “fixer.” She initially considered becoming a teacher, but she lasted just two weeks as an intern in a classroom. She taught her three children at home during COVID and rolls her eyes at that memory.

“I don’t know how teachers do it every day,” she said.

She switched her focus to nursing and has never looked back. She went to nursing school at the University of Nebraska Medical Center at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and worked nights and weekends at CHI Health Good Samaritan, beginning as a unit secretary and as a medical tech. “I loved it. I loved the adrenalin. I liked the acute illnesses, all of it.”

Even better, she loved her externship in the Good Sam NICU. “I got to see some really sick babies. Some had feeding problems and just needed to eat and grow. It’s the same human body, but treating a baby is different compared to treating an adult. I found that I really loved it,” she said.

After graduation, she worked for nine years at Good Sam, starting in the ICU and moving to the NICU when a job became available. She worked there for seven years. In 2016, she took a job in the ICU at Kearney Regional Medical Center until the Maternity Care Center and its NICU opened in 2017. “Then I went back to babies,” she said happily.

The whole family

She and John, who owns Uhrich Construction, are parents of sons Deighton, 12, and Conrad, 9, and daughter Cori, 6. Uhrich was touched by Osborne’s Health Care Hero nomination.

“When I first started working in the NICU, I didn’t realize that the baby is not the only patient. It’s the whole family, significant others and siblings. Siblings are so excited for the baby to come home, but it might be weeks or months before that can happen. You have to care for whole family, not just the baby,” she said.

She served on the Nebraska Peri-Natal Quality Improvement Collaborative. In November, she spoke on a panel focused on perinatal depression screening. In August, she will speak at the Bryan Health Women and Children’s Conference.

The Maternity Care Center has grown rapidly since it was opened five years ago. Last year, 725 babies were delivered there. Last month, its staff helped bring 74 babies into the world.

Dani Peisiger, KRMC’s maternity services manager, called Uhrich “a jack of all trades. I have an OB background, but not NICU, so she’s my go-to, especially anything NICU-related,” she said. She added that Uhrich takes care of maternity triage patients, too.

Uhrich has also become involved in the hospital’s screening for depression for NICU families. “The NICU can be such a trying experience that it can lead to post-partum depression, for dads as well as moms,” she said.

KRMC can offer education, local and national resources for that. “We’re meeting the needs of parents, and that’s a good feeling,” she said. “It’s been a rewarding project. I’m very thankful.”