KEARNEY — CHI Health Good Samaritan recently received the highest achievement possible from The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

On July 26, CMS updated its Care Compare website with new data for Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings. Good Samaritan was one of only six acute care hospitals in Nebraska, and the only acute care hospital west of Norfolk, to receive a five-star rating.

The Overall Star Ratings is designed to assist patients, consumers and others in comparing hospitals side-by-side. The more stars, the better the hospital performs on the quality measures including mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care.

CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island received a four-star rating.