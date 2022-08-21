A cop, a coach: Couple moves to Kearney to inspire athletic Christian ministry

A cop and a coach are now collegiate and youth Christian mentors.

Rick and Linda Roh are the first married couple to serve here as area representatives for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a nonprofit, international sports ministry.

At first, the Lincoln couple resisted moving to Kearney. With their three children grown, the Rohs had prayed for two years about where God wanted them, but when FCA offered them Kearney, both shook their heads.

“Rick came home and said, ‘We’re not moving to Kearney,’” Linda said. “I agreed. A small town wasn’t appealing.”

But God nudged them. “I felt like we told God, ‘No. Kearney isn’t a good idea,’” Rick said. Then, on a whim, they decided to visit Kearney anyway. “Linda loaded up her donkey — me — and we took a trip to look around,” he said.

They went to a UNK basketball game and happened to run into an old acquaintance, Marc Bauer, athletic director at UNK, with whom Rick had wrestled at the University of Nebraska at Omaha years ago.

“We knew a lot of the same people. I could see our relationships from 30 years ago coming together in Kearney. God had laid the foundation. He was saying, ‘This is where you should be,’” Rick said.

Now, with ever-sparkling eyes, he calls their initial resistance to Kearney the “Nineveh moment,” comparing it to the way Jonah ran the other way when God called him to Nineveh — but finally acquiesced and returned.

Their titles are FCA representatives for the University of Nebraska at Kearney and Buffalo County. That takes in eight high schools in the county: Kearney, Kearney Catholic, Amherst, Elm Creek, Gibbon, Pleasanton, Ravenna and Shelton.

A ‘life coach’

Rick jokingly called himself a “life” coach as he described his career, which circled from FCA representative to youth pastor to police officer and back to FCA.

The couple, both college athletes, met at a Bible study at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Linda, an Omaha native, played on the women’s varsity basketball team. “We played against UNK. I lost a lot of brain cells on that gym floor,” she said.

Rick grew up in Fremont. After he earned a degree in public relations and image management from UNO in 1993, the couple married. While Linda finished her studies, Rick worked as an area representative for FCA in Omaha. Linda graduated from UNO in 1995 and became a teacher and a women’s basketball coach at Millard West High School.

In 1998, they moved to Des Moines, where Rick spent nearly four years as a youth pastor at First Federated Church.

From there, they moved to Lincoln, where, in 2001, Rick helped launch Mission Nebraska, a youth initiative aimed at getting churches to work together in communities. “We fostered the idea that we can do more together than we can apart,” he said.

But the 9/11 attack shattered those plans because the charitable giving that supported the effort dried up. The national tragedy inspired Rick to shift to police work, which he saw as another form of ministry.

“People love firefighters, but they don’t like police officers because we take away their civil liberties,” he said.

“But police deal with humanity when someone’s life is in danger, or there’s been a tragic event or there’s a desperate need and there’s no one else to call. It’s crisis intervention work dealing with people at the worst times of their life. At the heart of it, that’s what ministers do, too,” he said.

Then he grinned. “The only difference in my life was that after 9/11, I carried a gun, and I drove a lot faster.”

His police ministry

Rick spent 20 years in police work in Lincoln, primarily on the night shift. He spent his last four years as a school resource officer at two middle schools. “That was a lot of fun. I tried to humanize the badge,” he said.

In that job, he used the ukulele that Linda had bought him for Father’s Day in 2020. As a result, both schools started ukulele clubs. “He did a creative job of building a bridge between the badge and the schools. When he left, he got a lot of letters of thanks,” Linda said.

Linda, meanwhile, stayed home for 16 years to raise their three children, but she didn’t sit still. She tutored in math and was a substitute teacher. She started a basketball club and served, for six years, as the FCA chaplain for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln women’s basketball team.

When their youngest child entered eighth grade, she resumed teaching. She taught math for 10 years, and coached for six years, at Lincoln East High School. She took a two-year hiatus from coaching to watch their children compete in college athletics — their daughters played basketball and their son was a swimmer — and then coached at Lincoln Christian High School for two more years.

“Athletics has been important in our family as a way to learn about life and learn life skills,” Linda added.

Coming to Kearney

The couple had continued as FCA volunteers in Lincoln from 2002-2020. Now, with their children grown and gone, they prayed about their next venture. Then came that Ninevah moment when, despite misgivings, they decided to scope out Kearney.

That trip included an interview with Nate Lewis, the FCA area director. Their expected 15-minute chat turned into a two-hour conversation.

“He said, ‘I see an opportunity for both of you here,’” Linda said, “That was appealing. We’ve always done ministry together, but in a different realm. The idea that we’d be all in together was very appealing.”

FCA had never had a female on its staff, but “they decided to bring in both of us to have a female to work with female coaches and athletes. Girls are really excited,” Rick said.

Lewis was impressed with the couple’s deep faith and their desire to share it with youth and coaches. They had boundless energy, too, and plunged into their work enthusiastically before their July 1 starting date, he said.

“Their work is especially important because many of these students will become coaches throughout this entire region,” Lewis added.

The FCA here stretches from Kansas to South Dakota, and from Kearney west past Ogallala.

Settling in

The Rohs are getting to know UNK coaches and athletes. This summer, they held a distance camp for cross-country runners at UNK, and an FCA leadership camp for grades 7-12. Each camp attracted between 150 and 200 young people.

Their focus is Three Dimensional Coach, where they talk about coaching the whole person, mind, body and spirit. They also talk about bringing Christ into athletics.

“We try to help coaches understand that they have an incredible impact on kids today. Sometimes what coaches say is more impactful than words of parents and others,” Rick said. “We want to help develop quality people and get to the heart of the individual.”

Since the Rohs must raise their own salaries and operating budget, they have held a golf scramble and a legacy dinner. They have found that by sharing their vision with people they meet and asking them to partner in ministry, contributions result.

“Athletes are idolized in such a huge way in our culture. This is an opportunity for us to take an athlete who loves the Lord, especially in a world where so many negative messages are thrown at us. This is a platform,” Linda said. “Besides, we really enjoy being around kids. It keeps us young.”

The couple is “absolutely loving” Kearney. They saw Crane River Theater’s “High School Musical” and “Sister Act” this summer and browsed Art in the Park. They assisted UNK athletes in helping put up The Wall That Heals, the replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall at Patriot Park.

“The people have made it so much fun,” Linda said. Churches have been welcoming and kind, too, they added.

“I’ve never been good at working in an office. Every day here is different,” Rick said. Then he grinned again. “I quit carrying my gun,” he said.