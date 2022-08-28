'A Century of Agricultural Aviation: 1921-2021' at the Nebraska Prairie Museum

HOLDREGE — At an airfield outside of Dayton, Ohio, in 1921, C.R. Nellie, an entomologist with the Ohio Department of Agriculture, came up with the idea of combating pests with an airplane.

When he proposed his idea, Nellie’s concept was met with skepticism. Eventually a cooperative project was arranged to test the idea from the Federal Aviation Experiment Station at McCook Field in Dayton.

After dusting a grove of catalpa trees, less than 1% of a destructive moth known as the Catalpa Sphinx remained, spawning the birth of the agricultural aviation industry.

A new temporary exhibit, “A Century of Agricultural Aviation: 1921-2021,” celebrates that event and continues to be on display at The Nebraska Prairie Museum in Holdrege.

Developed in 2021 by the National Aerial Trades Association, the exhibit includes five panels featuring detailed aviation history from its crude beginnings in 1921 through each decade’s advancement right up to its current precision aerial applicators. Recognizing its importance, the Department of Homeland Security identified aerial application work as one of the 16 “Essential Critical Infrastructures” safeguarding the nation’s food supply.

In addition to the informational panels, there is a Piper Pawnee cockpit fuselage for those interested in getting a close-up view.

The Nebraska Prairie Museum is located at 2701 N. Burlington St., north of Holdrege on Highway 183. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

Admission is by donation. For more information call 308-995-5015 or visit NebraskaPrairieMuseum.com.