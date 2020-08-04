RAVENNA — On a hot July evening, Ravenna High School girls donned prom dresses in a myriad of colors — pink, blue, yellow, red and green — as they entered the Ravenna City Auditorium for a formal dinner and dance.
Boys dressed in tuxes with ties in colors that matched their dates. Others wore jeans and button-up shirts. One couple paired their prom attire with black and white face masks.
The students were met at the door by RHS Principal Brad Kjar, who wore a face mask and rubber gloves as he took the students’ temperatures. Before taking their seats or having their photos taken, Kjar pointed an infrared thermometer at their foreheads. Many of the students, still hot from the sun, waited just inside the entrance to cool down and have Kjar retake their temperatures.
The procedures were all part of RHS’s precautions to keep their students safe from COVID-19 at its postponed junior/senior prom.
RHS Superintendent Ken Schroeder wrote in an email to the Hub that the postponed prom on July 23 was a way to provide a fun experience for Ravenna juniors and seniors.
“With all the other things that our students have had to miss out on this year due to the pandemic, our thinking is that if we can provide them with this experience in a safe manner, we should do so,” he wrote.
The school’s original prom was set for March 28, two weeks after Ravenna Public Schools had ended its in-school classes. Schroeder said prom, like other school functions, was canceled or postponed because of the “health conditions that existed at the time.”
RHS students weren’t the only teens to dress in their prom duds for a postponed formal. According to a high school Facebook page, KHS 2020 Summer Prom Committee, KHS parents organized a prom for their students on Sunday night at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney.
Committee member Leigh Ann Spellman wrote on the Facebook page, “I really want this prom to be an opportunity for them all to get together again and have a final way to close out their last few years together before college and life happens.”
According to a previous Kearney Hub interview, Kearney High School canceled its March 21 prom because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Sunday prom was not sponsored by the school, and the prom committee declined an interview with the Hub.
However, according to Facebook posts to its page and emails to KHS junior and senior parents, the committee took precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. A July 28 email to KHS junior and senior parents stated that 280 students had signed up to attend the prom in a room with an 800-person capacity. According to Gov. Pete Ricketts’ Directed Health Measures for Buffalo County, people are allowed to gather indoors at 50 percent occupancy.
The KHS prom committee also advised parents that their students were allowed to dance but needed to remain seated when not dancing in accordance with the DHM.
As in Ravenna, Kearney students’ temperatures were taken in addition to being breathalyzed. Both schools banned parents, who didn’t volunteer, inside the event venues. The schools also didn’t organize post-prom events as in past years.
Schroeder wrote that he communicated with the region’s health department, Two Rivers Public Health, before setting a new prom date.
“The health department did a wonderful job of collaborating with the school and providing us guidance on taking as many precautions as feasible to prevent the spread of the virus,” he wrote to the Hub. “We are taking every step the health department suggested to ensure the safety of our students, staff and volunteers at the event.”
RHS followed additional guidelines, such as providing advanced health information for attendees, posting health information signs on the venue doors, providing hand sanitizer, doing extra cleaning of the venue and segregating duties for parent volunteers and meal staff.
Recent RHS graduate Carley McDowell and incoming RHS senior Kacey Dethlefs said they were glad to attend prom, despite the later date. Both girls spent $150 each on their prom dresses before learning their original prom was postponed.
Dethlefs, who was getting her dress altered at the time of the announcement, said she thought, “‘Now, ‘I’m not going to be able to wear it. I spent all this money.’”
McDowell shared the same sentiment about spending so much money.
“I was kind of happy to get a dance so that I could wear the dress. I mean, I hate that it’s in the middle of July, but I’m glad we’re having it,” she said.
@erikadpritchard