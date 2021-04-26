$9M indoor tennis center to be named in honor of Ernest Grundy

Funding comes from a large anonymous donation, UNK, financial gifts through the NU Foundation, a Civic Center financing grant, gifts through the Kearney Tennis Association, and a grant by the Dr. B.M. Stevenson Family Fund.

Property acquisition

On March 23, the council approved the purchase agreement between the city and Floyd Beins for properties 4755, 4759 and 4805 Ave. N. City Attorney Mike Tye said those properties are adjacent and to the north of property the city already owns.

“The city of Kearney would like to acquire this property to expand its current parcel and allow for better alignment of the street that would access this parcel,” Tye said in a memo to the council. “The city of Kearney has considered this as a possible location for a fire station or other uses.”

Tye said city staff has negotiated a purchase price of $230,000 for the three lots and wants to complete the purchase on or before June 1. Money from the city’s street improvement fund will be used.

Airport parking

The council will award a bid for $997,449 to Paulsen Inc. of Cozad to expand parking at Kearney Regional Airport, subject to approval by the Federal Aviation Administration.