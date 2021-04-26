$9M indoor tennis center to be named in honor of Ernest Grundy

KEARNEY — The $9 million indoor tennis center under construction near the University of Nebraska at Kearney could be named in honor of a man who loved tennis and actively promoted it, according to the agenda for Tuesday’s Kearney City Council meeting.
In addition to naming the tennis facility in honor of Ernest Grundy, council members will decide whether to buy land for a future fire station in northeast Kearney. The council also will set in motion plans to add space to the crowded parking facilities at Kearney Municipal Airport.
According to a memo from Scott Hayden, director of the city of Kearney’s Park and Recreation Department, an anonymous application suggests the indoor tennis facility should be named the Ernest Grundy Tennis Center.
Grundy was a longtime English professor at Kearney State College who, according to Hayden, is credited with developing youth programs, contributing to the formation of the Kearney Tennis Association and organizing and directing tournaments and intercity matches with Grand Island, Hastings and Holdrege.
The Advisory Board of Park and Recreation Commissioners voted 6-0 on April 15 to recommend that the City Council name the facility in Grundy’s honor. A resolution to name the facility is included in Tuesday’s council agenda.
The facility will stand on UNK property at the southern edge of the 110-acre University Village. According to a partnership agreement between the city and UNK, the facility will be owned by UNK and managed by the city. The tennis center will have six indoor courts and house offices for the Park and Recreation Department.
Funding comes from a large anonymous donation, UNK, financial gifts through the NU Foundation, a Civic Center financing grant, gifts through the Kearney Tennis Association, and a grant by the Dr. B.M. Stevenson Family Fund.
Property acquisition
On March 23, the council approved the purchase agreement between the city and Floyd Beins for properties 4755, 4759 and 4805 Ave. N. City Attorney Mike Tye said those properties are adjacent and to the north of property the city already owns.
“The city of Kearney would like to acquire this property to expand its current parcel and allow for better alignment of the street that would access this parcel,” Tye said in a memo to the council. “The city of Kearney has considered this as a possible location for a fire station or other uses.”
Tye said city staff has negotiated a purchase price of $230,000 for the three lots and wants to complete the purchase on or before June 1. Money from the city’s street improvement fund will be used.
Airport parking
The council will award a bid for $997,449 to Paulsen Inc. of Cozad to expand parking at Kearney Regional Airport, subject to approval by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Parking at Kearney Regional Airport no longer can accommodate passenger numbers that have increased substantially during the past couple of years with 50-seat jetliner service now available to Denver and Chicago. The city will use $950,000 in federal stimulus funds to add 70-100 stalls on the north and south sides of the existing parking.
Tuesday’s council meeting is open to the public and begins at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 18 E. 22nd St.