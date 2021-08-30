99-year-old Alma veteran honored with Dream Flights biplane ride

ALMA — “It was too damn short,” said Donald Woodruff about his Dream Flight.
Woodruff was one of two World War II veterans who took to the skies Friday morning over Alma.
Woodruff, 99, and John Hawley, 96, are residents at Good Samaritan Society-Alma, and they were selected to participate in Dream Flights’ Operation September Freedom.
The mission is to honor World War II veterans by giving them a ride in a restored Boeing Stearman biplane beginning Aug. 1 through Sept. 30.
Since finding out they would be able to take the flight a few weeks ago, the men have been eager for the day to come, said Erica Little, activities director at Good Samaritan Society.
“It’s so awesome. We are so excited everything worked out,” Little said.
As pilot Scott DeLong landed the airplane at Alma Municipal Airport, both men couldn’t take their eyes away from the aircraft. Both men have a history of flying planes, whether it was in the military, for business or enjoyment.
Woodruff, who farmed in Beaver City after serving in the Army, recalls spending six months at Pearl Harbor after it was bombed. He then was shipped to Australia and spent much of his service in the South Pacific on or near New Guinea. While in the service, Woodruff flew a Cessna airplane.
“We’d land on the beach because we can’t land in the trees,” Woodruff said.
He’d explain that there were would be times they had to wait for the tide to go out before they could land the plane on the beach.
Hawley, originally from Republican City, had a commercial pilot’s license. As the owner of Hawley Equipment at Santa Ana, California, he would fly for business, said Ron Hawley, his nephew.
“I’m nuts about airplanes,” said the elder Hawley.
During the 20-minute flight, the men were able to fly over Harlan County Lake. Woodruff told DeLong that they could go again instead of heading back to the airport.
“I like to fly. I didn’t suppose I’d ever get something like this,” Woodruff said.
Woodruff will be 100 on Sept. 8. Before he even boarded the plane, he told DeLong to come back next year when he turns 101.