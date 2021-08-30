99-year-old Alma veteran honored with Dream Flights biplane ride

ALMA — “It was too damn short,” said Donald Woodruff about his Dream Flight.

Woodruff was one of two World War II veterans who took to the skies Friday morning over Alma.

Woodruff, 99, and John Hawley, 96, are residents at Good Samaritan Society-Alma, and they were selected to participate in Dream Flights’ Operation September Freedom.

The mission is to honor World War II veterans by giving them a ride in a restored Boeing Stearman biplane beginning Aug. 1 through Sept. 30.

Since finding out they would be able to take the flight a few weeks ago, the men have been eager for the day to come, said Erica Little, activities director at Good Samaritan Society.

“It’s so awesome. We are so excited everything worked out,” Little said.

As pilot Scott DeLong landed the airplane at Alma Municipal Airport, both men couldn’t take their eyes away from the aircraft. Both men have a history of flying planes, whether it was in the military, for business or enjoyment.