95 vendors, wild animals on display at Home & Builders Show this weekend

KEARNEY — After a year of challenges, the exhibitors at the Kearney Area Builders Association’s annual Home & Builders Show hope to share ideas, information and inspiration.
Diane Jorgenson, director of the association, notes that the newest trends in kitchens, bathrooms, lighting and flooring will be on display. The show features 95 vendors associated with home furnishings and home improvement.
And, in a time of disrupted plans, patrons certainly may attend the show as a way to do a little research.
“The attendees of the show come thinking about building, but they might not be ready to do it that year,” Jorgenson said in a previous interview. “It might be two years down the road, but they will say, ‘oh, this exhibitor, we really liked his products. He was really friendly. Let’s go with him.’ So it’s a process.”
The Home & Builders Show brings together an assortment of vendors specializing in home building, renovation and improvements starting at 1 p.m. Friday and continuing through Sunday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Admission is $5. Ages 12 and younger will be admitted at no charge. Veterans, military, police officers and first responders will be admitted at no charge.
Hours are: 1-7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
On Saturday and Sunday, Wildlife Encounters will bring an assortment of wild animals for several 30-minute shows.
“Wildlife Encounters educates about our natural world while providing a hands-on approach between the audience and the animals they bring for their presentations,” Jorgenson said. “They will have 30-minute shows Saturday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Shows are free to watch with adult admission into the Home Show.”
In addition to demonstrations and information about home products and home building, NPPD will have its electric vehicle at the show. Concrete Cares, the volunteer group focusing on fighting cancer on the “local level,” will have its Polaris Slingshot at the show.
For sports fans, Russell’s Appliances/TVs and Midwest Elite Contracting will have the Husker volleyball match on big screen TVs as well as broadcasts of the March Madness basketball games so attendees can watch at the show.
Members of the Kearney Area Builders Association include businesses involved in the home building industry.
“At all stages of remodeling or building a home, KABA has you covered,” Jorgenson said. “Our members include mortgage/lending banks, title/escrow companies, builders, remodelers, electricians, roofers, heating/air, lumber companies, kitchen and bath, flooring, realtors and home décor, just to name a few. Not only to do you get to see what the vendors have to offer, you get to talk to them personally, face to face.”