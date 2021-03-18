95 vendors, wild animals on display at Home & Builders Show this weekend

On Saturday and Sunday, Wildlife Encounters will bring an assortment of wild animals for several 30-minute shows.

“Wildlife Encounters educates about our natural world while providing a hands-on approach between the audience and the animals they bring for their presentations,” Jorgenson said. “They will have 30-minute shows Saturday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Shows are free to watch with adult admission into the Home Show.”

In addition to demonstrations and information about home products and home building, NPPD will have its electric vehicle at the show. Concrete Cares, the volunteer group focusing on fighting cancer on the “local level,” will have its Polaris Slingshot at the show.

For sports fans, Russell’s Appliances/TVs and Midwest Elite Contracting will have the Husker volleyball match on big screen TVs as well as broadcasts of the March Madness basketball games so attendees can watch at the show.

Members of the Kearney Area Builders Association include businesses involved in the home building industry.