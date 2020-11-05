94 new COVID-19 cases reported by Two Rivers Wednesday

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 94 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region Wednesday. That raises the total of new cases in the past two days to 169.

As it has in recent weeks, Buffalo County topped that list with 48 new cases. Buffalo County currently has 634 people with active (symptomatic) cases of COVID-19.

Elsewhere in Two Rivers, Wednesday’s new cases totaled 27 in Dawson County, nine in Kearney County, six in Phelps County, two in Gosper County and one each in Harlan and Franklin counties.

As of Thursday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had eight COVID-19 patients. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 43, one more than Tuesday. This is its highest number of COVID-19 patients since the pandemic began in March.

Since record-keeping began March 20, Two Rivers has had 4,343 cases of COVID-19, and 38 deaths. Of those cases, 2,686 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the other 1,657 is unavailable, Two Rivers said.

Total cases in Two Rivers’ counties are:

- Buffalo: 2,099

- Dawson: 1,401

- Phelps: 337

- Kearney: 273