KEARNEY – A call to 911 Thursday regarding a school shooting at Kearney High School has been determined to be a hoax.

At 8:53 a.m. Thursday, a 911 call was received by the Buffalo County Communications Center reporting a shooting at Kearney High School. Kearney Police Department officers were dispatched to the school. A KPS school resource officer was already in the building and immediately confirmed there was no shooting or active threat. Kearney Police Department has determined the call was a hoax, similar to calls received in Hastings, Grand Island, Lincoln, Columbus, Fremont and Omaha.

All KPS students and staff at the schools are safe. No learning has been disrupted, and business is operating as usual.

A trend of hoax active shooter calls has been hitting 911 call centers this week. The voice is typically a male of Middle Eastern descent and claims to be in a school building witnessing a shooting. These calls have been unsubstantiated.

The Nebraska State Patrol said, "There is no credible information that any such school shooting has taken place in Nebraska today."

NSP said its Nebraska Information Analysis Center provided a bulletin earlier this week to law enforcement agencies across the state and the Nebraska Department of Education regarding a trend of “swatting” calls that had been reported in several other states this year, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Texas and Vermont. That bulletin advised local agencies to be prepared in the event the calls target Nebraska schools, which is occurring today.

There have been distinct similarities in the calls received by schools in other states, such as the use of voice over internet technology to mask the caller’s identity and location, using or mocking a foreign accent, mispronouncing school or town names, and pretending that they are hiding inside the school themselves, NSP said.

The Nebraska State Patrol held a press conference about the hoax threat calls. Watch here.

As with any threat involving the schools, KPD works closely with the Kearney Public Schools and will investigate and respond to all threats per standard response protocol.

“Members of the Kearney Police Department take these calls very seriously along with our partners at Kearney Public Schools. We will work with our allied agencies and law enforcement partners who also experienced the same type of call today in an attempt to identify those responsible," said KPD Chief Bryan D. Waugh. "KPD also communicated with all schools in Kearney to ensure the safety of each school and no additional calls were received. Thank you to everyone who responded and the great work from our Buffalo County Communications professionals."